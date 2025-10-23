Made in USA Upholstery Leader, Norwalk Furniture, is Sharing News on a New Collection with Crypton® Home Fabrics

Made in America manufacturer, Norwalk Furniture, is announcing a new collection with Crypton® Home Fabrics designed by Kim Salmela, and collaborating on a Talk + Tour with designer, Wendy Glaister, at High Point Market. High Point Market attendees, furniture dealers and retailers are invited to Book a Tour of Norwalk's remodeled showroom, to connect with their sales team starting on Thursday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 29th from 8 am to 6 pm. Norwalk x Crypton® Home Fabrics, will kick off a series of events with an exclusive Preview Party with designer Kim Salmela on Saturday, October 25th, from 3:30-6PM, in Norwalk's showroom in High Point, NC. Kim's second collection with Crypton® builds on her signature approach of creating “core foundational patterns,” blending timeless patterns like stripes and checkerboard in different scales, vibrant colors, and high-performance functionality. Norwalk is hosting award-winning designer, Wendy Glaister for a Special Talk + Tour on “How Pairing Custom Upholstery, Sustainability + Performance Leads to Award-Winning Projects.”

The debut of Norwalk x Crypton® New Fabric Collection will kick off a series of events at High Point Market, with a Preview Party and a Special Talk + Tour.

Our team is excited to invite market attendees to experience the evolution of our brand, at a curated selection of events and talks, with exciting frames + fabric premieres.” — Tim Newlin, President of Norwalk Furniture

NORWALK, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Made in America manufacturer, Norwalk Furniture , is announcing a new collection with CryptonHome Fabrics designed by Kim Salmela, and collaborating on a Talk + Tour with designer, Wendy Glaister, at High Point Market.“We can’t wait for Fall High Point Market. Over the last year, we have worked diligently to establish new goals with fresh perspectives in design and in manufacturing. As well as working to remodel our home in North Carolina, which breathes new life into our High Point showroom.” Tim Newlin, President of Norwalk Furniture, shares, “Our team is excited to invite market attendees to experience the evolution of our brand, at a curated selection of events and talks, with exciting frames and fabric premieres.”Headquartered in Norwalk, Ohio, Norwalk Furniture comprises (3) distinct brands: Their flagship line, Norwalk Furniture, Studio 1902, which debuted in Fall 2024, and Kim Salmela for Norwalk. “Built on tradition - Shaped by Innovation,” Norwalk crafts each piece with the utmost care and efficiency and takes great pride in manufacturing affordable and marketable upholstery. Built by artisans carrying forward more than a century of furniture-making expertise, every design reflects hand-crafted, benchmade quality and incorporates the highest standards and performance technologies available. Renowned for being one of the few employee-owned and operated companies, and for its remarkable ability to manufacture custom furniture on demand with a production time of about 35 days. Norwalk’s unwavering commitment to responsibly sourced materials and eco-friendly processes continues to set it apart by creating sustainable furniture that enhances healthier homes for its designer clientele, retail buyers, and the end-consumer.Norwalk x CryptonHome Fabrics will kick off a series of events with an exclusive Preview Party with designer Kim Salmela on Saturday, October 25th, from 3:30-6 PM, in showroom IHFC - M108, Main, Floor 1. This event is a first look at Kim Salmela’s second collection of textiles with Crypton. During the event, Kim, and Norwalk’s President, Tim Newlin, will share insights into the fabric premier, with live music by Chamberlin Birch, paired with bespoke cocktails at their North Oaks bar by GIA and exclusive giveaways and special surprises in store. Following the exclusive launch event, Norwalk invites buyers to see Kim’s Crypton Collection come to life, while they discover 100 + new fabrics on a variety of new upholstered pieces — sofas, sectionals, and chairs."This market, I am especially excited to pre-launch my second collection for Crypton fabrics, featuring modern, durable patterns that are designed to last. Our updated showroom will give both retailers and designers an inspirational look at how these new trends and products can be integrated in a truly liveable way,” interior and furniture designer Kim Salmela shares. Kim Salmela’s second collection for Cryptonbuilds on her signature approach of creating “core foundational patterns,” blending timeless patterns like stripes and checkerboard in different scales, vibrant colors, and high-performance functionality. The collection will also feature additional colors of the tapestry pattern, North Oaks, which was a feature in her first collection. The second collection of upholstery fabrics designed in partnership with CryptonHome Fabrics features a total of seven patterns, four of which will be previewed at Norwalk Furniture’s showroom during Fall High Point Market, and the entire collection launching at Interwoven Textile Fair in November 2025.On Sunday, Oct 26 at 11 a.m., in IHFC - M108, Main, Floor 1, Norwalk is collaborating with award-winning luxury designer Wendy Glaister of Wendy Glaister Interiors for a Special Talk + Tour on “How Pairing Custom Upholstery, Sustainability + Performance Leads to Award-Winning Projects.” Wendy will welcome market attendees, designers and guests for a meaningful showroom tour, leading a discussion on the importance of American made custom upholstery + performance materials as the foundation for curated, luxury environments. Sharing insights from how performance fabrics can help families relax without fear of “messing up” a beautifully appointed home.“The value of the meaning behind Norwalk's employee ownership and the extra perk of an entirely USA based manufacturing facility makes it all the more sweet. Through Norwalk, I am able to offer my clients high design without the worry of high tariffs.” Wendy commented, “I've placed Norwalk Furniture in my projects for over seven years, and I am so happy to be able to spend time in their newly updated showroom, sharing with other designers how their beautiful forms and fabrics elevate rooms. I do have my favorites: the Sally Swivel and the Milford...both pieces are featured in the project that just won the ASID ANDYZ 2025 Award for Best Residential Project.”During the Cryptonsponsored talk, guests will hear how a successful luxury designer and businesswoman identifies specific brands that have been open to collaborating with on her award-winning projects, and how this has elevated her career and enhances and upsells the bottom line. Norwalk’s lead Designer, Kim Salmela, will join Wendy to share insights behind her new CryptonCollection and what trends she is seeing in upholstery fabrics for Fall-Winter 2025/26. Following the talk, Norwalk invites guests to experience and enjoy lunch in their recently remodeled cafe featuring Caesarstone and enjoy gift bags from CryptonHome Fabrics. RSVP on Eventbrite High Point Market attendees, furniture dealers and retailers are invited to Book a Tour of Norwalk's remodeled showroom, to connect. To book a market tour, email a request to Market@norwalkfurniture.com. Market appointments are a great way to connect with their friendly and knowledgeable staff starting on Thursday, October 24th, through Wednesday, October 29th, from 8 am to 6 pm. For new and existing customers, their team will be on hand to walk individuals and group tours through their showroom and extensive product offerings. Guests are also invited to join their team for daily afternoon happy hours, and lunch will be served daily from 12 – 2 PM, in their newly remodeled Cafe, created in partnership with hard surface brand Caesarstone. Norwalk’s new Cafe was created in collaboration with RUE Magazine x Caesarstone to expand Norwalk’s hospitality at Market by providing an elevated experience for their clients with a flex space to design and create beautiful custom upholstery.Norwalk”s HPMKT Event Schedule | IHFC - M108, Main, Floor 1-Caesarstone & RUE Magazine Hosted Happy Hour Friday, Oct 24 & Saturday Oct 25, 3:30 to 6:30 PM.-Join Kim Salmela x CryptonHome Fabrics for a Preview Party on Saturday, October 25th, from 3:30-6 PM.-Light Bites & Live Music by Chamberlin Birch Saturday, Oct 25, 3:30 – 5:30 PM & Sunday, Oct 26 3 – 5 PM-Join Wendy Glaister x Norwalk for a Special Talk + Tour on Sunday, Oct 26th at 11:00 AM, followed by lunch in their new Cafe.-Join Norwalk for Lunch served daily from 12-2:00 PM during market.-Daily afternoon social hours start at 3:30 PM, Friday - Tuesday, Oct 24 - 28, 2025AboutNorwalk Furniture proudly manufactures high-quality custom upholstery in Norwalk, Ohio. Located halfway between Detroit and Cleveland on Lake Erie, we benefit from a tradition of family farming and manufacturing that has long supported the automobile and related industries. We are people who like to “make things” and we are especially proud to be a part of the current “maker movement” in America.Our long tradition of handcrafting fine custom upholstery began when the founders, the Gerken family, newly arrived from Germany, began to upholster buggy seats for carriages over 120 years ago. In 2008, the fourth generation of the family decided to close the company. But, twelve community-minded families banded together to buy the facility in order to keep jobs in our town.Today, we operate in a “mid-century” modern 440,000 square foot factory that employs 225 craftspeople, many of whom are second and third generation artisans. This team builds each piece, one at a time, by hand to the specifications of our dealer partners and retailers. Trade buyers and retailers may contact Norwalk to sign up to become a dealer and visit www.NorwalkFurniture.com to learn more.Media Contacts:Norwalk FurnitureCathy LinardMarketing & Retail Development Coordinatorclinard@norwalkfurniture.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.