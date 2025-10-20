Award-Winning Luxury Designer Wendy Glaister, is inspiring the design & trade community at Fall High Point Market

Award winning designer, Wendy Glaister, is excited to be heading out to Fall High Point Market, for the first time in 5-years, to present inspiring talks in collaboration with leading brands. High Point Market will bring friends & colleagues Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors​, Lori Miller, LGC Interior Design, and Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, will present an insightful and intimate talk on “Designing for a Luxury Mindset” at Wesley Allen. Made in the USA Manufacturer, Norwalk Furniture is hosting Wendy for a special talk + tour on “How Pairing Custom Upholstery, Sustainability + Performance Leads to Award-Winning Projects.” Wendy and her longtime and her publicist, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, will partner with ANDMORE for a lively fireside chat on “Is It Time to Invest in PR?! How to Recognize Your Moment.” Also at High Point Market on Sunday, Oct 26th, from 4-6 p.m., Wendy Glaister Interiors will be one of the featured Top 50 interior design firms recognized by Designer’s Today 2025 Power List.

Wendy Glaister is inspiring High Point Market attendees to Design a Luxury Mindset, Create Award Winning Rooms, and Recognize Their Moment

I am so excited for the opportunity to return to High Point Market, to inspire fellow designers and trade professionals, with some of what I have learned throughout my 18 years in interior design.” — Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning designer, Wendy Glaister, is excited to be heading out to Fall High Point Market for the first time in 5 years.Wendy, founder of her namesake interior design studio, Wendy Glaister Interiors, celebrates 18 years as an interior designer based in the Central Valley, California. “I am so excited for the opportunity to return to High Point Market and to partner with ANDMORE, Norwalk Furniture, and Wesley Allen on exciting events that seek to inspire fellow designers and trade professionals.” Award-winning interior Designer, Wendy Glaister, commented, “Each of these lively discussions will dive into some of what I have learned throughout my career, and how intentional details elevate your brand to create next-level luxury experiences for your clients.”Wendy’s packed schedule at Fall High Point Market begins with a partnership with handmade designer furniture manufacturer Wesley Allen on Saturday, October 25, at 3:30 p.m., as friends & colleagues Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors​, Lori Miller, LGC Interior Design, and Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, will present an insightful and intimate talk on “Designing for a Luxury Mindset”. Lori Miller, founder and principal at LGC Interior Design commented, “I’m eager to join my colleagues for our Designing for a Luxury Mindset discussion.” “While we demonstrate to our industry peers how your unique design capabilities can attract higher-investment clients and how to prioritize and position custom elements, that effectively communicates quality, craftsmanship, and the value of luxury.” This event is part of Wesley Allen’s philanthropy for Common Thread for the Cure and invites market attendees and design professionals to enjoy charcuterie and champagne during the talk as they learn how to shift from focusing solely on high costs to appreciating quality, meaningful experiences, and integrating the governing principle of personal well-being for your clients. RSVP on Eventbrite.Then on Sunday, Oct 26, at 11 a.m. ET in IHFC - M108, Main, Floor 1, showroom. Employee-Owned & Made in the USA Manufacturer, Norwalk Furniture, is welcoming Wendy for a special talk and tour on “How Pairing Custom Upholstery, Sustainability + Performance Leads to Award-Winning Projects.” Wendy will host market attendees, fellow designers, and guests for a meaningful tour of the showroom and discussion on the importance of American-made custom Upholstery + performance materials as the foundation for curated, luxury environments, where families can relax without fear of “messing up” a beautifully appointed home. Guests will also hear how a successful luxury designer and businesswoman identifies specific brands open to collaborating on her award-winning projects, which elevates her career and enhances her bottom line.During the talk, Norwalk’s President, Tim Newlin, will share insights into the new collaboration with performance fabric brand Crypton, as they debut a new collection with Kim Salmela. Kim will give exclusive insights into her new performance fabric collection and what trends she is seeing in upholstery and fabrics for Fall-Winter 2025. This talk is sponsored by Crypton Performance Fabrics. Following the talk, Norwalk invites guests to experience their recently remodeled cafe featuring Caesarstone and enjoy gift bags with Crypton Interior Fabrics. RSVP on Eventbrite,Also on Sunday, October 26th, from 4-6 p.m., at the Suites of Market Square, Wendy Glaister Interiors will be one of the Top 50 featured interior designers/design firms recognized by Designers Today 2025 Power List honorees. During the event, guests will raise a glass in celebration as they hear from a lively and interactive panel discussion on “What’s Hot/What’s Not,” with design experts Kerrie Kelly, Jessica Duce, Stacy Garcia, and Christa O’Leary, moderated by Jaye Anna Mize, Vice President, Advisory + Partnerships at Future Snoops.Rounding out Wendy’s market schedule on Monday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m., she and her publicist, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, will partner with ANDMORE for a lively fireside chat on “Is It Time to Invest in PR?! How to Recognize Your Moment.” Wendy Glaister shares, “Serena's ability to craft compelling content and create original programming sets her apart from others in her profession. Through our partnership, she has elevated my publicity and brand awareness, consistently meeting my PR objectives and goals. She is a true friend to have in the business." This insightful, honest conversation, at the Suites at Market Square seminar space, will help interior design professionals determine if it is time to take their brand to the next level. From offering advice on preparedness, to tips on becoming a professional speaker, exploring brand ambassadorships, and how to maximize the benefits of working with a publicist or PR professional, Wendy and Serena will share their knowledge with attendees and make time for one-on-one conversation following.Wendy Glaister Interiors has worked with 24/7 Creative Agency as her publicist for six years, helping her firm to reach new heights in publicity and recognition for her design excellence. High Point Market comes on the heels of an exciting 2025 summer season, when Wendy Glaister Interiors was awarded two ASID ANDYZ Design Awards for Best Individual Residential Space under 3,000 sq. ft, and Best Residential Bathroom Design Under 75 sf, at the ANDMORE’s Summer Las Vegas Market at the Las Vegas Design Center. In addition, she received a major feature in KBB Magazine for her Bass Lake, CA project for a returning client, and was selected as a new C-Top Designer by Cosentino USA.About Wendy Glaister InteriorsWendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio and has been designing luxury projects for 18 years. Her firm's residential and commercial projects have been published in numerous magazines, won countless awards, and have afforded her the opportunity to travel the country speaking about the business of interior design, overcoming obstacles, and fulfilling your calling through creative entrepreneurship.As a member of ASID, NKBA and IDS, Wendy immediately sets clients and colleagues at ease with her warmth and engaging personality. She is an intent listener and decisive problem solver. Collaboration with her patrons and craftspeople to produce stunning results … built environments tailored exclusively to each clients’ residential or commercial space. To experience her work, visit her Design Portfolio.Wendy is Zip Water USA’s first Brand Ambassador, attending markets and local showrooms, sharing the unique benefits and convenience of the award-winning appliance with audiences firsthand and by sharing her experience with the Zip Water in her own home via social media. Other major brand collaborations include Toto USA and Cosentino USA.She regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in partnership with NKBA in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023, 2024 & 2025 (Las Vegas), earning her recognition as KBB Magazine’s Person of the Year, Praiseworthy Pick, “The Connector.”Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine and Las Vegas Market. She has been featured by AP, Fortune, Forbes, and Martha Stewart Living. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding and luxury design.###

