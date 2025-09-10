Paniotto Law to Help Venezuelans Whose TPS Ended

Dmitry Paniotto - Immigration Lawyer in Los Angeles

Experienced Immigration Law Firm Represents Immigrants Whose Temporary Protective Status Was Revoked

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paniotto Law, a firm of immigration lawyers in Los Angeles, CA , is prepared to support Venezuelans for whom their TPS (Temporary Protective Status) was recently revoked. The firm has more than 20 years of experience in successfully representing immigrants.On September 3rd, 2025, CNN reported that the Department of Homeland Security “will end a form of humanitarian aid for Venezuelans living in the United States and urge them to ‘self-deport.”The news station went on to say that the government “had already taken steps earlier this year to end deportation protections for approximately 300,000 Venezuelans. This latest measure announced will affect approximately 250,000 Venezuelan immigrants who arrived in the United States.“Depending on your situation, we may be able to help you to apply for asylum in immigration court. Alternatively, we may be able to work with you on family petitions, waivers, U visas to seek legal status in the US so before you consider leaving the country feel free to visit our office for free consultation to evaluate your options. This may be the end of TPS for Venezuelans, but it does not need to be the end of your time in America,” said Dmitry Paniotto of Paniotto Law.With more than 20 years of experience, Paniotto Law has successfully handled more than 10,000 immigration cases. In addition to helping with TPS, Paniotto Law can also provide an immigration bond lawyer , adjustment of status by marriage, representation in consular processing , and much more.To learn more about TPS, an immigration attorney in Los Angeles, or to make a press inquiry, contact Paniotto Law at (213) 444-5242.

