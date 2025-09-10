Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) to auction off Noya PBC's Direct Air Capture assets
The Noya PBC online auction opens on September 16th @ 10am PST. Featuring Air Capture Plant, Machine Tools, Facility Support, and much more!OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Noya PBC, a company focused on reversing climate change and pulling CO2 out of the sky by retrofitting existing pieces of equipment to capture carbon.
The Noya PBC online auction opens September 16–18, 2025.
Featured Assets include:
Saucer Compressors Dry Running Piston Compressor Model: Haug-Sirus 33g
2022 Diamond America Twin Feed Extruder Model: TF400
Vention 2-Axis Dipping Impregnation Machine Model: RA-GR-283305-V86
Delta Cooling Tower Model: T-125I
Edwards Full Recirculation System Model: LR1A400
Poly Processing Water Resrvoir 1000 Gallon Tanks
Fumedog Downdraft Welding Table Fume Extractor Model: FD-DDT
Saginaw Control & Engineering Control Panel Enclosure Model: SCE-30H3008lp
Cellkraft AB Precision Steam Generator Model: E-3000
Climacell Cooling Incubator Model: CLC 404 EVO
LI-COR Portable Point Generator Model: 610-01
APC Uninterruptible Power Supplies Model: E95463
Lab Crafters Inc. Laboratory Hood Model: HBBV4
NewAir 6.7' Chest Freezer Model: NFT070GA00
Manual Standing Office Sets
