Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) to auction off Noya PBC's Direct Air Capture assets

Noya PBC Online Auction September 16–18

The Noya PBC online auction opens on September 16th @ 10am PST. Featuring Air Capture Plant, Machine Tools, Facility Support, and much more!

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the assets of Noya PBC, a company focused on reversing climate change and pulling CO2 out of the sky by retrofitting existing pieces of equipment to capture carbon.The Noya PBC online auction opens September 16–18, 2025.Featured Assets include:Saucer Compressors Dry Running Piston Compressor Model: Haug-Sirus 33g2022 Diamond America Twin Feed Extruder Model: TF400Vention 2-Axis Dipping Impregnation Machine Model: RA-GR-283305-V86Delta Cooling Tower Model: T-125IEdwards Full Recirculation System Model: LR1A400Poly Processing Water Resrvoir 1000 Gallon TanksFumedog Downdraft Welding Table Fume Extractor Model: FD-DDTSaginaw Control & Engineering Control Panel Enclosure Model: SCE-30H3008lpCellkraft AB Precision Steam Generator Model: E-3000Climacell Cooling Incubator Model: CLC 404 EVOLI-COR Portable Point Generator Model: 610-01APC Uninterruptible Power Supplies Model: E95463Lab Crafters Inc. Laboratory Hood Model: HBBV4NewAir 6.7' Chest Freezer Model: NFT070GA00Manual Standing Office Sets

