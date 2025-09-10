Support for SAUs in Adopting Seizure Action Plans to Protect the Health and Safety of Students

During the first session of the 132nd Maine Legislature, Resolve 2025, Chapter 72 was passed. This resolve directs the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to communicate to school administrative units (SAUs) and private schools the importance of adopting Seizure Action Plans. It also directs the Maine DOE to provide information and assistance, if requested.

Why This Matters

According to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2022, there were approximately 456,000 children under the age of 17 in the U.S. that had epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes seizures. Seizure Action Plans are personalized documents that outline how to recognize, respond to, and care for students experiencing seizures. They are critical tools for fostering safe learning environments for those with a known seizure disorder. Having staff trained in recognizing seizures and seizure first aid can increase the safety and health outcomes of those with known seizure disorders, as well as those who may have a seizure for the first time while at school. This effort aligns closely with the Maine DOE’s commitment to provide guidelines on the provision of school health services.

Guidance and Resources from the Maine DOE

To support schools in implementing Seizure Action Plans, the Maine DOE has compiled a suite of resources as part of its Chronic Conditions Management materials:

How Schools Can Engage

Review the Maine DOE’s Seizure and Epilepsy Resource Guide and implement tailored action plans for students with a known diagnosis, using the sample Seizure Interview tool or a similar tool to inform individualized health plans.

Adopt protocols to ensure best practices in training, emergency response, and ongoing monitoring. Free, on-demand training is available through the Epilepsy Foundation for school personnel and school nurses to help them better care for students with seizure disorders.

Contact your School Nurse Regional Liaison for direct technical assistance, if desired:

Nick Oyler BSN, RN, NCSN

nicholas.oyler@maine.gov

207-592-3536 Northern/Eastern: Aroostook, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Washington Angie Buker MSN, RN, NCSN

angie.buker@maine.gov

207-215-5460 Central: Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo Nicole Furlong MSN, RN, NCSN

nicole.furlong@maine.gov

207-592-2518 Western: Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford Lori Huot BSN, RN, NCSN

lori.hout@maine.gov

207-530-0374 Southern: Cumberland, York

Through this targeted communication to support SAUs and private schools in adopting Seizure Action Plans and accessing existing training resources, the Maine DOE continues its commitment to ensuring student and school safety, health, and wellbeing. The Coordinated School Health Team within the Office of School and Student Supports stands ready to assist schools in measures that strengthen preparedness, empower educators and staff, and—most importantly—protect students who live with seizure disorders.

Please contact DOESchoolandStudentSupports@Maine.gov with any questions.

