Kendra Van de Water Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Community-Driven Change

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kendra Van de Water, co-founder and executive director of YEAH Philly, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how accountability, investment, and opportunity shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Van de Water explores the importance of disrupting broken systems, and breaks down how authentic, community-rooted action can drive lasting change.“Betting on yourself is the most radical move a changemaker can make,” said Van de Water.Kendra’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kendra-van-de-water

