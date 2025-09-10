WesternU and University of Oregon Launch New Pathway to DO and DPT Degrees

WesternU and UO create a pathway program offering Oregon students guaranteed interviews and fee relief for DO and DPT degree opportunities.

LEBANON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU) and the University of Oregon (UO) have entered into a new academic partnership creating the WesternU–UO Pathway Program. This initiative is designed for UO pre-health students who aspire to pursue advanced studies in either the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-Northwest), which is transitioning to its new name, the Heatherington College of Osteopathic Medicine, or the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program at the College of Health Sciences-Northwest (CHS-Northwest).

Expanding Access to Doctoral Education

The program’s purpose is to identify motivated students with strong academic potential, provide them with enhanced opportunities for advanced health professions training, and expand access to doctoral-level education for students across the Pacific Northwest.

Students who are admitted to the pathway will benefit from guaranteed interviews at COMP-Northwest or CHS-Northwest. Additionally, CHS-Northwest will waive the application fee, easing the financial burden for applicants pursuing the DPT track.

Supporting Students’ Professional Journeys

“Admission into medical school is extremely competitive,” said Sonia Gordillo, MSW, Academic and Pre-Health Advisor with UO’s College of Arts and Sciences. “This pathway gives our students a meaningful advantage in pursuing highly respected programs. With pre-physical therapy interest at UO continuing to grow, the guaranteed interview and waived application fee not only improve access to DPT education but also help relieve some of the costs students face during the application process. We are thrilled to provide this opportunity.”

Dr. Lisa Warren, DO ’01, MBA, Dean of COMP and COMP-Northwest, emphasized the broader impact:

“This collaboration opens doors for more students to explore careers in osteopathic medicine. By creating a clear and supportive pathway, we are not only expanding educational opportunities but also preparing future physicians who are dedicated to compassionate, community-centered healthcare in the Pacific Northwest.”

Echoing this sentiment, Jonathan Perry, MSc, PhD, Site Dean of CHS-Northwest, said:

“This partnership aligns the strengths of both institutions, creating greater opportunities for students and advancing our shared mission of improving healthcare access and quality across Oregon.”

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Lebanon, Oregon and Pomona, Calif., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

