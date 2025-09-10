MEC Madoda Sambatha briefs media on North West Agri Show readiness, 13 Sept

Members of the media are invited to an exclusive media briefing where MEC Madoda Sambatha, joined by the Executive Mayors of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality and the Naledi Local Municipality, will unveil the province’s state of readiness to host the revived North West Agricultural Show, a flagship event set to reignite agricultural innovation, investment, and community pride.

This high-level media engagement will outline the strategic vision behind the show, provide a detailed three-day programme, and spotlight the key dignitaries and industry leaders expected to attend. A guided media tour of the venue will follow, offering firsthand insight into the infrastructure and preparations already underway.

Media briefing details

Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025

Time: 10h30

Venue: Naledi Local Municipality Banquet Hall

Transport has been arranged for community media representatives from Mafikeng who wish to attend. Please RSVP to Thebe Itumeleng at titumeleng@nwpg.gov.za or via WhatsApp 063 203 3718 by 14:00 on Thursday, 11 September 2025.

Enquiries:

Emelda Setlhako

Director: Communication Services

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

Khutala Tshangela

MEC’s Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 458 6915

E-mail: ktshangela06@gmail.com / KTshangela@nwpg.gov.za

