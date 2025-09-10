Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses 2nd National Contractor Development roadshow in Kimberley, 12 Sept
Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will on Friday 12, address the 2nd National Contractor Development roadshow to be held in Kimberley in Northern Cape.
The roadshow is aimed at supporting emerging contractors break through the lower level CIDB grading, by providing business growth and opportunities, funding, mentorship and skills development.
The roadshow is a response to concerns that many contractors remain in the 1 to 4 CIDB grading which limits their participation in multi-million-rand construction projects. The roadshow will go to different parts of the country, making sure that no contractors are left behind.
The media fraternity is invited to be part of the roadshow:
Details:
Date: Friday, 12 September 2025
Time: 8h00 to 16h00
Venue: The Lighthouse, 40 Boshof Road, Ernestville, Kimberley
Kindly RSVP via Bukiwe Cimela on 076 420 8184 and Lunga Mahlangu on 072 566 1814
For more information and inquiries, contact:
Lennox Mabaso
Head of DPWI Communications and Marketing
Cell: 082 884 2403
