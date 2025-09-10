Melodee C. Rhodes Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melodee C. Rhodes, lawyer and founder of The Rhodes Law Practice and MOMMYe, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience and authenticity fuel her entrepreneurial journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Rhodes explores the mindset shift needed to create opportunities, rather than wait for them to come along, and breaks down how perseverance and uplifting others can drive lasting impact.“Betting on yourself is the most powerful decision you’ll ever make,” said Rhodes.Melodee’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/melodee-rhodes

