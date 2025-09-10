Maxwell Leadership Institute Selected for Top Global Business of the Year by IAOTB

Maxwell Leadership will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxwell Leadership Institute was selected for Top Global Business of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) for its phenomenal results, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Businesses is an honor in itself; only a few members, businesses and programs in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. Business Direct Contract Services will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaMaxwell Leadership Institute (MLI), founded by Doctoral Candidate Kenneth- Maxwell Nance, a global leadership education and research institute since 2018, aims to help make leadership the best that it can be in our lifetime. The institute researches, analyzes, and reports on the phenomenon of leadership from a psychological and or social science underpinning for social change and human progress.An ongoing effort at the Maxwell Leadership Institute is the exploration and study of the leadership failure phenomenon. As observed throughout the world, leadership, as it is commonly understood, experiences degradation, harm, and failure with increasing risks to people. Most importantly, the same contributes to the loss of blood, treasure, and the right living of people globally. There are billions of dollars spent on management and leadership interventions in America, of the tens of billions spent globally. However, leadership failures are many and far-reaching.Maxwell Leadership Institute’s mission is to help make leadership the best that it can be in our lifetime using numerous strategies including using the most rigorous, valid, credible, trustworthy, and quality research possible using the best possible methods, define leadership and co-create the best development methods for leaders globally, continue to inspire and influence the best evidence-based leadership practice globally, among others.Currently the company is in a nation that has the first and fourth highest suicide rates in the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Health Organization (WHO), respectively. Throughout the tenure of this business, MLI has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for its accomplishments. This year, they will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for the selection of Top Global Business of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Maxwell Leadership Institute for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Mr. Nance is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his business’s accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Kenneth-Maxwell Nance attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit https://maxwellleadership.institute/ About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:● Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly● High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services● Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign● Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

