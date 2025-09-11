Walker Morris Launches Interactive Cybersecurity Tool and DSAR Risk Assessment Support

Andrew Northage - Walker Morris

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber threats and regulatory demands are intensifying. The UK Government’s 2025 Cyber Security Breaches Survey found that 43% of businesses experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past year (1).Cybercrime is set to cost businesses up to $10.5 trillion by the end of this year and could reach as high as $15.63 trillion by 2029 (2). Walker Morris has launched an interactive tool designed to help organisations identify vulnerabilities in their cyber defences. With board-level concern over breaches rising, this tool empowers senior management to prepare for, test against and recover from cyber incidents.Walker Morris's Cyber and Data team combines regulatory & compliance, commercial, technology & digital and litigation expertise to provide a holistic service that combines legal insight with cutting-edge IT consultancy, breach response coordination and AI-driven document review.The new tool is structured to support organisations through three key stages:• Protect and prepare: tailored risk assessments, policy reviews, incident-response planning and IT monitoring services.• Test and train: simulated cyberattack drills, online and in-person staff training, plus penetration testing.• React and rebuild: forensic diagnostics, PR advice, contractual liability analysis and litigation support.The interactive tool guides users with pop-up questions at each stage, linking to tailored resources and on-demand advice. Users can book discovery meetings, access policy templates and engage trusted IT partners for penetration tests.The tool also addresses data subject access requests (DSARs), which can be triggered en masse following a large-scale attack.DSARs can be disruptive, expensive and complicated for organisations. Multiple or highly complex requests, such as those resulting from a cyberattack, can overwhelm internal teams and risk non-compliance with strict statutory deadlines. To support businesses with this, Walker Morris has devised a new service.Combining extensive experience in DSARs and leveraging generative AI, the new service provides tailored search‐term generation, AI-powered document searches, structured discovery across all data types (including video and audio) and end-to-end data-subject liaison. This solution reduces review volumes, speeds up production and ensures that businesses can confidently meet their legal obligations. The service has already been tested with clients, with one client having a 90% reduction on the 5,000 documents it needed to review to fulfil a DSAR request.Discussing the cybersecurity tool and DSAR support, Andrew Northage, Partner in Regulatory & Compliance, said, "Boards and executives face unprecedented cyber and data privacy challenges, and they're only going to increase."Our interactive tool and DSAR service puts control firmly back in our clients’ hands. By combining legal knowledge with innovative technology, we're helping organisations diagnose their risks in real time, secure expert support instantly and meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence.”"The launch comes as businesses grapple with escalating cyberattack frequency, new data protection legislation and growing DSAR volumes. We want to ensure that organisations not only respond effectively to threats but also build resilient, future-proof frameworks."For more information on the cybersecurity tool and the DSAR service, please visit here. (1) Cyber security breaches survey 2025 - GOV.UK (2) Global cybercrime estimated cost 2029| Statista ENDSAbout Walker MorrisWalker Morris is a Leeds head-quartered, full service, independent law firm, operating internationally through a network of high-quality, like-minded firms around the world. It is the largest single-site firm outside of London, with over 300 lawyers across 30+ specialist practice areas. The firm's client portfolio includes financial institutions, multinational corporates, public sector organisations, growing businesses and private individuals spanning a variety of sectors, including those who make and move goods, those who develop and manage the built environment, and those who grow, invest in and support businesses and consumers.For more information, please visit https://www.walkermorris.co.uk/ For further information, please contact:

