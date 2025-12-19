SGS to Showcase Digital Solutions at WCO Technology Conference 2026

At WCO Technology Conference 2026, SGS will share insights on how technology can enable smarter, more connected trade.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, will attend the WCO Technology Conference 2026, taking place January 28–30 at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.As a Gold Sponsor, SGS will highlight its leadership in trade facilitation, offering integrated digital solutions that deliver trusted trade intelligence. Backed by decades of experience, global expertise and proven collaborations with governments worldwide, SGS empowers authorities to streamline border operations, strengthen compliance and accelerate legitimate trade while safeguarding national interests.The trade facilitation team will be present throughout the event, contributing to plenary sessions and sharing insights on how technology can enable smarter, more connected trade and efficient border management. Attendees are invited to meet SGS experts at booth G3 to explore the SGS Trade Integrity Program and its integrated suite of digital solutions, including:• Valuation services (SGS e-Valuator) – enable accurate customs valuation powered by the industry’s leading price database, combined with automated transaction valuation assessments via a secure CMS interface• SGS Cross-Border e-Invoicing (CBeI) – drive interoperability, authenticity and integrity with validated electronic invoices for customs, tax and foreign exchange purposes• Single Window – simplify trade documentation with one digital entry point for all import, export and transit information• Product conformity assessment (PCA) – ensure products meet regulatory requirements and technical standards in importing countries• Non-intrusive inspection (SGS D-TECT) – centralize cargo scanning operations with AI-enabled automatic compliance assessment• SGS e-Customs – empower businesses to move goods across borders with fast, digital, fully compliant customs solutions and consultancy servicesIn addition, Ciro Cardoso, Service Development Manager for Valuation Services at SGS, will participate in the plenary session titled ‘Facilitation at Border: Digital Solutions for Seamless Trade’ on January 29, 2026, from 9:10 to 10:05.The WCO Technology Conference 2026 brings together customs and trade professionals in search of trusted intelligence and technology-driven solutions that accelerate legitimate trade, enhance compliance and strengthen global supply chain resilience.Stakeholders are encouraged to register now for the WCO Technology Conference & Exhibition and schedule a meeting with SGS experts.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

