SGS at Consumer Electronics Show 2026

SGS experts will showcase comprehensive testing, inspection and certification solutions for connected products at CES®

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, will participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.Taking place January 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, CES 2026 is the world’s most influential technology event, bringing together innovators, global brands and decision-makers from more than 150 countries to showcase the latest technologies shaping the future of consumer electronics.Visit booth #10377 in the North Hall to discover comprehensive testing, inspection and certification solutions for connected products. SGS experts will be available to provide guidance across connectivity, cybersecurity, IoT device validation and global market access (GMA), helping manufacturers and brands meet international regulatory, safety and performance requirements.Throughout the event, SGS specialists will provide support to organizations in developing safe, secure, and market-ready electrical, electronic, and wireless products, enabling a faster time to market and building confidence in global compliance.SGS looks forward to meeting delegates at CES 2026, taking place January 6-9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109, USA.Stakeholders are encouraged to register now to ensure their place at CES 2026.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.