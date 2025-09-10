Everest Group Recognizes ProHance as a Trailblazer in Workforce Management for Contact Centres 2025

Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

ProHance earns industry recognition for redefining workforce efficiency and productivity in global contact centres

We are honored to be named a Trailblazer by the Everest Group in Workforce Management for Contact Centres 2025” — Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, has been recognised by Everest Group as a Trailblazer in Workforce Management for Contact Centres 2025. ProHance was recognised among 55+ global WFM providers in the 2025 debut report. The recognition underscores ProHance’s impact in transforming how contact centres manage productivity, optimise operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.Everest Group’s acknowledgement highlights ProHance’s ability to bring real-time visibility, actionable insights, and advanced analytics into contact centre operations. By enabling organisations to track performance at scale and optimise workforce allocation, ProHance is helping enterprises improve utilisation, reduce costs, and enhance service delivery across distributed and hybrid models.“We are honoured to be named a Trailblazer by the Everest Group,” said Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance. “Contact centres today operate in an environment of high complexity and rising customer expectations. ProHance provides the transparency and intelligence they need to balance workforce efficiency with service excellence, enabling them to achieve sustainable performance outcomes.”With over 400,000+ users across 37 countries, ProHance continues to empower organisations to unlock productivity gains and strengthen customer engagement. This recognition further validates its position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the challenges of workforce management in the contact centre industry.Download the full report here ABOUT PROHANCEEmpower your organisation with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 37 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organisation towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organisational objectives. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.net ProHance has also been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.

