Resources for Constitution Day discussions

Each year on Sept. 17, classrooms across the country observe the United States Constitution Day through engaging discussions and study of the U.S. Constitution and citizenship.

Constitution Day was established through Congressional legislation that requires all public schools to teach students about the U.S. Constitution and citizenship during the week of Sept. 17. The commemorative day recognizes the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and encourages individuals to reflect on their rights and responsibilities as American citizens.

To assist Iowa schools in developing classroom activities and conversations on Constitution Day, a list of state and national resources is provided below.

▪ Iowa Constitution

▪ Iowa State Bar Association

▪ Center for Civic Education

▪ National Archives

▪ National Endowment for the Humanities

▪ National Council for the Social Studies

▪ Library of Congress

▪ Bill of Rights Institute

▪ National Constitution Center

▪ Constitute Project

Questions regarding Constitution Day ideas and lesson plans can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.