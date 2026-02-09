Mini FAFSA Week Set for Feb. 9-13

As high school seniors and other Iowans are making their postsecondary education decisions this winter and spring, completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a critical step in making those postsecondary dreams a reality.

To encourage Iowans in this pursuit, the Iowa Department of Education is staging a 'Mini-FAFSA Week' Feb. 9-13. With the week leading up to Valentine's Day, a series of events and FAFSA completion opportunities has been given some Valentine's Day flair and themed 'Fall in Love with Financial Aid.’

While the FAFSA may not evoke romantic feelings, this one form unlocks access to grants, scholarships, work-study opportunities and federal student loans that make postsecondary education more affordable and remove the financial barriers many Iowans face in completing their education.

Currently, nearly 42% of Iowa’s class of 2025-26 has completed the FAFSA, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from this time last year. However, the opportunity still remains to drive that completion rate higher and remove financial barriers to postsecondary education for more students.

"We’re excited to partner with nearly 50 schools across Iowa to host Mini FAFSA Week events and are also looking forward to offering increased FAFSA completion assistance and resources during this critical time in the financial aid calendar,” said Department Community Engagement Consultant Liz Yaddof.

Many of the activities around the Mini FAFSA Week are taking place in Iowa schools, with schools choosing their level of engagement, making Mini FAFSA Week flexible and accessible for communities of all sizes. Schools are hosting FAFSA completion events where families can sit down and complete the form together, while others are focusing on building awareness through promotions, classroom activities and social media outreach throughout the week.

The Department is providing added support to participating schools, helping ensure students have the resources they need to succeed.

One of the highlights of Mini FAFSA Week will be opportunities for direct, personalized assistance. Many schools are offering one-on-one FAFSA help for students and families who have questions or need extra guidance. In addition, AmeriCorps College Coaches will host two evening FAFSA walkthroughs Feb. 9 and 10. These sessions give families the chance to go line by line through the FAFSA with a trained professional, ask questions in real time and gain confidence in the process.

Register now to participate in a FAFSA Walkthrough

Monday, Feb. 9 - 6 p.m. - Register

Tuesday, Feb. 10 - 6 p.m. - Register

Recognizing that busy schedules can be a barrier, College Coaches are expanding appointment availability during Mini FAFSA Week. College Coaches will offer extended hours, with some appointments starting as early as 7 a.m. and running as late as 9 p.m. Families who need even more flexibility will also have access to Saturday and Sunday appointments. This expanded schedule ensures that work, school or family responsibilities don’t stand in the way of completing the FAFSA.

With the ultimate goal of increasing FAFSA completion for the 2026-27 FAFSA cycle, Mini FAFSA Week is also focused on building a culture of financial aid awareness across Iowa. Schools are promoting resources like the Financial Aid Matchmaker Quiz, which helps students quickly see what types of aid they may qualify for and why completing the FAFSA matters.

Classroom discussions and schoolwide messaging all play a role in creating conversations around paying for education and reminding students that financial aid is readily available.

The week also aims to dispel many common FAFSA myths and remind Iowans that every student should complete the FAFSA, regardless of income level or postsecondary plans. Many scholarships and state-based aid programs require FAFSA completion, even if students don’t think they’ll qualify for federal aid. For students considering community college, four-year institutions, apprenticeships or career and technical programs, the FAFSA is a critical first step.

As Feb. 9–13 approaches, students and families are encouraged to check with their schools for specific events, watch for social media updates and schedule appointments with College Coaches. Completing the FAFSA opens doors and helps students and families fall in love with financial aid opportunities that help make postsecondary education a reality.