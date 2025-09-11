Handel’s Ice Cream Opens First-Ever Missouri Location in Belton

First 100 Guests Win FREE Ice Cream for a Year at Grand Opening on September 18

BELTON, MO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, expands into Missouri with its first location in Belton, marking the brand’s entry into its 18th state. The new store, at 1014 East North Avenue, celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, September 18, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family-friendly fun starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests can win FREE Ice Cream for a Year*.Local residents Todd and Traci Blackinton own the Belton store. The couple met and fell in love while working in a restaurant before pursuing careers in other fields – Todd in journalism, advertising, and health care administration, and Traci in financial services and mental health counseling. After years in the corporate world, they chose to return to the food service industry by starting their own venture.“We wanted to create something of our own,” said Todd Blackinton, Co-Owner of Handel’s Belton “Our niece and nephew worked for Handel’s in California, and Traci often visited their store. We fell in love with the brand then, and once we heard Handel’s planned to expand into the Kansas City metro area, we were hooked. We are so excited to bring this brand to the community we love.”The Blackintons moved to the Kansas City metro last year after living in Topeka for five years. Already active in their high school and church communities, they look forward to becoming part of the local business community.This Missouri debut is part of a larger growth story. Handel’s added new shops across multiple states this year alone and now operates in more than 160 locations nationwide. Along the way, the brand has earned accolades including Franchise Times’ Top 400, Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers, Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchises, and “Fast & Serious” recognition as one of the smartest-growing franchises.The Belton shop spans 1,600 sq. ft. and offers pick-up and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, along with catering services. Guests can visit daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The shop features classic and seasonal flavors, along with limited-time specialties. Each Handel’s rotates 48 fun-filled flavors every month.Handel’s supports local communities through Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and fundraising opportunities at stores nationwide, including Belton. Contact the store at (816) 425-4227 for more information.For more information about Handel’s Belton, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/belton/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook at @Handel’s_Belton.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

