Huddle House Announces Bob Campbell as Brand President

Legacy brand welcomes new year with a new chapter as seasoned industry pro takes helm

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , the iconic diner-style brand that serves food from the heart, is kicking off the new year with new leadership designed to fuel its next phase of growth. The company announced the appointment of seasoned restaurant executive Bob Campbell as its Brand President. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the casual dining space and will head the concept with a more than 60-year history that is known for its homestyle food without the fuss.Campbell’s appointment follows the recent announcement of a new Brand President for sister brand Perkins American Food Co., both under the Ascent Hospitality Management portfolio. These leadership moves reflect the strategic growth vision of Ascent Hospitality Management CEO Paul Damico, who also recently joined the leading franchisor and is laser-focused on strengthening the legacy brands while accelerating expansion.“We are delighted to welcome Bob to our leadership team as we build on the strong foundation of the Huddle House brand,” said Paul Damico, CEO of Ascent Hospitality Management. “His deep expertise in multi-unit operations, brand strategy, culture stewardship, and growth planning, combined with his passion for developing high-performing teams, will be instrumental as we guide this iconic family-dining brand into its next chapter of sustained growth and success.”A Career Built on Growth and LeadershipCampbell brings a proven track record of operational excellence and brand-building to Huddle House. His career is highlighted by a long-standing tenure with Georgia-based Taco Mac, where he began as a franchisee in 1997, opening his first restaurant in Alpharetta, Georgia. His early success led to the development of three additional locations and, ultimately, a partnership with Taco Mac’s founder.Together, they formed Tappan Street Restaurant Group, where Campbell served as CEO and helped scale the business to more than 30 locations.His industry leadership has earned notable recognition, including the Georgia Restaurant Association’s Grace Award for Restaurateur of the Year in 2010. Campbell later served as Chairman of the Georgia Restaurant Association and remained on Taco Mac’s board through the brand’s sale in 2017.“I am thrilled to join Huddle House and to work alongside Paul and the broader leadership team during this exciting period of transformation,” said Bob Campbell, Brand President of Huddle House. “As the family-dining landscape continues to evolve, this is a pivotal moment for the brand to build on its heritage while creating new paths to meet guests where they are through relevant experiences, thoughtful growth, and a continued focus on heartfelt hospitality.”For more information about Huddle House, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com , and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

