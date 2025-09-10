Lovell Earns HTME Accreditation, Strengthening Compliance for Advanced Medical Equipment Distribution

This award reinforces our mission to bring best-in-class medical technologies to the federal marketplace and ensure that veterans, service members, and their families have access to world-class care” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PENSACOLA, Florida — September 10, 2025 — Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is proud to announce that it has been awarded the High Tech Medical Equipment (HTME) Radiation Therapy Systems contract. This long-term contract establishes Lovell as an authorized supplier of advanced radiation therapy equipment and services for federal health care facilities nationwide.The scope of the contract includes the provision of comprehensive radiation therapy systems such as linear accelerators (LINAC), simulator systems, treatment planning systems, orthovoltage systems, stereotactic radiosurgery systems, high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy systems, scanning water bath phantoms, gamma knife and cyberknife technologies, as well as upgrades, accessories, installation, service/maintenance, training, and related incidental services.The HTME contract award carries a five-year base period from September 5, 2025, to September 4, 2030, with an optional five-year extension through September 4, 2035. This long-term agreement positions Lovell to support the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and Indian Health Service (IHS) with state-of-the-art solutions that advance cancer treatment and patient care.“This award reinforces our mission to bring best-in-class medical technologies to the federal marketplace and ensure that veterans, service members, and their families have access to world-class oncology care,” said Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.The contract also provides flexibility for growth. Contractors may request the addition of new items at any point during performance, allowing Lovell to expand offerings from innovative medical technology companies, such as Brainlab and other leaders in radiation therapy, under this contract vehicle.By leveraging this contract, Lovell strengthens its ability to streamline procurement, reduce administrative barriers, and enhance access to advanced cancer treatment technologies across the federal health care system.For more information, visit www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________Media ContactJeff McKayDirector of Public Affairs & Marketingmedia@lovellgov.com850-912-4680Lovell Government Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.