BizzTech Introduces HAL8122™ Website Edition - Compliant, On-Brand Website Intelligence with a Metaverse Bridge

Meet HAL8122™ - Your AI Agent. Dark-themed homepage hero with CTAs: “Talk to HAL now to learn more,” “Get Started,” and “Explore Features.

Agent, not a chatbot: a multilingual, voice-enabled website AI that guides navigation, and recommends next best actions.

HAL8122™ Website Edition ships with governance and guardrails out of the box, and when teams hit scale or operational triggers, it graduates into our premium metaverse stack.” — Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech today announced HAL8122™ Website Edition, a smart, compliant AI for public websites that deploys with near-zero friction and cleanly upgrades into BizzTech’s immersive digital-twin platform when organizations are ready. HAL8122™ Website Edition solves an immediate, universal need - credible website intelligence - while preserving a clear path to photorealistic digital twins, immersive reality and device orchestration.

“Customers want safer, smarter, on-brand AI on their websites today - and they want to know it won’t dead-end tomorrow,” said Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO of BizzTech. “HAL8122™ Website Edition ships with governance and guardrails out of the box, and when teams hit scale or operational triggers, it graduates into our premium metaverse stack.”

HAL greets visitors, answers in voice or text across 90+ languages, guides page flows, remembers context as people browse, and nudges the next best action (from scheduling to email/SMS handoff to your team). It runs 24/7, grounded in your curated knowledge base, so answers stay on-brand and conversions don’t stall - a true expert of your organization that engages all of your visitors at once.

Ideal Use Cases:

· Demand gen & sales assist (qualify, route, and follow up automatically)

· Customer education & support (instant, accurate answers with escalation)

· Internal tool for marketing and sales support (generate content/emails)

· Global reach without extra headcount (multilingual + voice built in)

Clear scope today, premium upgrade tomorrow

“HAL8122™ is intentionally scoped for website outcomes - answers, forms, and insights - while the immersive ops room, digital-twin viewers, and device orchestration remain exclusive to our Metaverse Platform,” said John VanderZwet, CTO. “That clean separation preserves partner economics and keeps our premium tier premium.”

Built for partners, built to expand

HAL8122™ Website Edition launches with a tiered partner program (Standard → Gold → Premium/Enterprise) and sector templates for rapid time-to-value in Industry, Government, and Education. Organizations can have a customized, trained HAL live on their website in minutes: choose its role, upload documents to seed the knowledge base, then generate an embed or API snippet and add it to the site.

Why this matters

HAL8122™ Website Edition is BizzTech’s product-led growth front door: it delivers immediate website outcomes and seeds high-value immersive deals when customers hit clear graduation triggers (e.g., 3+ integrations, operations queries like facilities/logistics/safety, or compliance-sensitive environments). Only BizzTech offers the seamless lift from website AI to photorealistic, cloud-rendered multi-user worlds and real device orchestration - all browser-based.

About BizzTech

BizzTech, a technology company based in Austin, TX, transforms digital twins into a fully interactive, immersive environment through a powerful Metaverse layer - unlocking limitless use cases. Through an additional Agentic AI layer, we turn digital twins from passive models into intelligent, operational ecosystems that can autonomously respond, decide, and act in real time.

HAL8122™ Website Edition: The AI Agent That Speaks, Guides & Converts (Live Demo)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.