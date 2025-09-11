Bear Cognition Launches Constellation One, First AI-Powered System Delivering Intelligent Freight Operations At Scale

Constellation One unites six AI modules to automate, optimize, and scale freight operations without replacing your TMS.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bear Cognition, Inc. today announced the launch of Constellation One, powered by P4, a groundbreaking AI-powered system designed to transform freight brokerage, 3PL, and carrier operations. The Constellation One system is initially made up of six separate Constellation products, each providing tremendous value by either automating manual tasks or by optimizing how freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers bid and win business. Additional Constellation products will be released in the future.

By integrating the initial six distinct intelligent modules into a unified system, Constellation One enables logistics providers to streamline workflows, protect margins, and scale profitably in today’s fast-paced, digitally powered freight marketplace. Each of the Constellation intelligent modules, when purchased separately, provides tremendous value for automating tasks and optimizing revenue. When bundled together, they enable organizations to deliver automation, optimization, and intelligence to their freight operations at scale. As we add additional products to the Constellation One system, it will become even more intelligent and valuable to logistics providers.

Breaking the Manual Cycle in Freight:

“The transportation industry has been trapped in manual, error-prone processes for decades”, said Philip Erdoes, CEO of Bear Cognition. “We designed Constellation One, powered by our proprietary P4 platform, not to replace TMS systems, but to make them smarter. It’s about bringing automation and optimization to outdated systems and processes that are the backbone of a company’s freight operations. Constellation One breaks that cycle by delivering automation, intelligence, and optimization through one orchestrated system. Constellation One will help freight organizations Think, Reason, and Act in a more intelligent way."

A New Era of Intelligent Freight Operations:

Constellation One directly integrates with existing Transportation Management Systems (TMS), filling long-standing gaps in automation, optimization, and real-time intelligence to drive profitability. Each of the initial modules is built to tackle a specific operational bottleneck, but when combined, they form a seamless, orchestrated solution. Each additional intelligent module will also integrate seamlessly into the overall system.

- Auto Bidding & Booking Agent: Operates 24/7 to capture opportunities, eliminate missed bids and increase revenue.

- Check Call Automation Agent: Automates status updates, improves visibility, and eliminates manual check calls.

- Revenue Optimization System: Central intelligence engine that automates pricing analyses, enabling sales teams to win more business.

- Bid & Route Optimization Agent: Simplifies complex bidding scenarios, optimizes routes, and reduces operating costs.

- Claims & Audit Automation Agent: Streamlines billing audits and claims resolution to protect margins and build customer trust.

- CSP Margin Optimization Agent: Delivers faster, more accurate customer-specific pricing at scale.

Measurable Impact:

Organizations adopting one or more of the Constellation intelligent modules achieve:

- TMS Intelligence: Clients can bring automation, optimization and intelligence to their TMS without the need to replace their legacy systems.

- Quick ROI: Most clients see payback within months through labor savings and revenue recovery.

- Revenue Growth: Always-on bidding and optimized routing drive new business.

- Margin Protection: Automated pricing and audits prevent revenue leakage.

- Productivity Gains: Teams spend more time on customers, and less on repetitive, manual tasks.

- Scalability: Handle more loads without adding headcount.

Constellation One Debuts At IntralogisteX USA - Miami:

Bear Cognition will be showcasing our Constellation One system at the IntralogisteX USA Conference in Miami on September 17th and 18th, 2025. Please visit us at Booth #307 in the exhibit hall.



About Bear Cognition:

Bear Cognition’s supply chain and logistics practice area is a leader in freight technology and AI-powered automation. Its proprietary P4 platform powers solutions that drive efficiency, profitability, and scalability for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers across North America. To learn more, please visit us at scm.bearcognition.com/constellation-one.

Legal Disclaimer:

