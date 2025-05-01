WWEX Group Partners with Bear Cognition to Transform Pricing Strategy with AI-Driven System

Bear Cognition, Inc.

Where AI Meets Margin Strategy: WWEX Deploys Bear Cognition’s Revenue Optimization System

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold step toward digital transformation, WWEX Group, the second largest privately held logistics company in the U.S. and the parent brand of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, and Unishippers has partnered with data intelligence innovator Bear Cognition to implement their groundbreaking Revenue Optimization System (ROS). This tool is transforming how sales teams approach pricing, quoting, and deal cycles across their small parcel and LTL (Less-than-Truckload) services.

This strategic collaboration introduces an AI-powered solution, custom-engineered by Bear Cognition’s Data Lab, that reduces inefficiencies, lifts margins, and roots decision-making intelligence directly into the sales workflow. Unlike traditional software platforms, Bear Cognition’s Software with a Service (SwaS®) model combines cutting-edge technology with hands-on, consultative expertise to ensure performance is not just promised, but delivered.

“At Bear Cognition, we’re not just building tools—we’re engineering intelligence,” said Philip Erdoes, Co-Founder & CEO of Bear Cognition. “This partnership with WWEX Group is about embedding decision-making power into their sales process, unlocking efficiencies at every stage.”

Empowering Sales Through Intelligence:

The Small Parcel ROS delivers dynamic quoting capabilities that include real-time margin adjustments, automated fuel rate updates, and customizable, customer-facing proposals. Additional features, such as automated data integrity checks, prospect tracking, and scalable quote generation, streamline the quoting lifecycle and increase conversion rates without compromising margin strategy.

The LTL ROS enhances pricing performance by integrating directly with WWEX Group’s SpeedShip rating engine, automating invoice analysis with AI, and optimizing carrier selection with predictive logic. Revenue-share modeling and strategic dashboarding further equip leadership to understand rep performance, quote velocity, and profitability in real time.

Transformational Impact:

Within months of deployment, the ROS platform has reduced manual processing time by over 90% and delivered a margin lift exceeding 30% on newly onboarded clients. The solution is powered by Bear Cognition’s proprietary Intelligent Document Processor (IDP), which ingests complex invoice formats, flags discrepancies, and harmonizes data across platforms and carriers, ensuring nothing gets lost in translation.

“This is about more than technology. It’s about evolving the way organizations think, operate, and scale,” said Kieran Lang, EVP of Sales at Bear Cognition.

What’s Next:

With international shipment support, unified dashboards, and enhanced quote-to-close insights rolling out in 2025, the ROS platform is built to evolve with WWEX Group’s ambitious growth goals.

This partnership underscores Bear Cognition’s core promise: to engineer intelligence that raises organizational IQ, turning data into decisions, and strategy into scale.



About Bear Cognition:

Bear Cognition is a data intelligence company that transforms how organizations think, operate, and grow. Through its proprietary Software with a Service (SwaS®) model, Bear Cognition delivers intelligent automation, process optimization, and AI-powered solutions to solve real-world business challenges. From logistics and manufacturing to finance and marketing, Bear Cognition empowers clients to unlock efficiency, drive smarter decisions, and achieve measurable results. Learn more at www.bearcognition.com.

