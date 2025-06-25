Bear Cognition Named to Supply Chain Product Award Shortlist at 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA

Bear Cognition’s AI-powered Revenue Optimization System earns spot on 2025 Supply Chain Product Award shortlist for tech & innovation.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bear Cognition, a leading provider of tailored process automation, workflow optimization, and agentic intelligence solutions, has been named to the shortlist for the 2025 Supply Chain Product Award in the Technology & Innovation category by the Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA.

The nomination recognizes Bear Cognition’s breakthrough Revenue Optimization System (ROS), an AI-powered platform that leverages intelligent document processing, dynamic pricing analytics, and workflow automation to transform how logistics providers manage margin strategy and proposal generation. Clients utilizing the ROS have reported processing time reductions of over 90% and overall margin increases exceeding 30% for new clients.

“Our approach has always been ‘problem-first, tech-second’ and this nomination validates that philosophy,” said Philip Erdoes, Co-Founder & CEO of Bear Cognition. “We built the ROS to do more than automate a task. We engineered it to increase our clients’ operational intelligence. It learns, evolves, and delivers measurable impact.”

Unlike traditional SaaS offerings, Bear Cognition’s Software with a Service (SwaS®) model ensures ongoing hands-on support from U.S.-based experts who help businesses refine, scale, and evolve their systems to run more intelligently. The company’s end-to-end approach spans data architecture, automation, and continuous optimization, allowing clients to eliminate inefficiencies while uncovering new revenue opportunities across their supply chain.

This year’s Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA ceremony will take place on September 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida, celebrating innovation and performance across the logistics, supply chain, and technology sectors. Bear Cognition joins an elite cohort of companies setting new standards for supply chain excellence.

Bear Cognition engineers intelligence, not just software. By combining artificial intelligence, automation, and business intelligence into tailored platforms, Bear Cognition empowers companies to think faster, operate smarter, and grow stronger. From invoice automation and predictive modeling to fully integrated workflow optimization, Bear Cognition solutions scale alongside your business to deliver measurable results.

Learn more at https://scm.bearcognition.com.

