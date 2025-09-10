WE ALLYS leads climate tech with IoT-based refrigerant leak monitoring

Seokmoo Lee, CEO of WE ALLYS Flowchart of the IoT-based refrigerant leak detection system. | Image by WE ALLYS

WE ALLYS expands globally with IoT-based refrigerant leak monitoring, cutting emissions and costs to support climate tech goals in Korea, EU, US, and Japan.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2022 after being selected for the preliminary startup package with its cold chain monitoring item, WE ALLYS Co., Ltd. (CEO Seokmoo Lee) is gaining attention as it expands its business scope from logistics to the climate tech sector. The company drives innovation in logistics through refrigerant leak monitoring and digital forwarding services, and it was recently designated as a Gyeonggi-do climate tech startup, contributing to carbon emission reduction and the response to global warming.The company’s core technology is an IoT-based refrigerant leak monitoring solution. Unlike conventional refrigerant management, which requires workers to check with portable devices manually, WE ALLYS automates the process, enabling continuous monitoring in large cold storage warehouses, food and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, data centers, hotels, and other industrial sites.Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), commonly used as refrigerants in cooling equipment, are high-risk greenhouse gases with global warming potential thousands to tens of thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide. Since 2024, Korea has also been subject to international regulations on HFCs.WE ALLYS detects and analyzes leaks in real time through IoT sensors and conducts integrated regional monitoring by applying machine learning algorithms to learn patterns. This enables companies to reduce costs while helping governments meet their national greenhouse gas reduction targets.Data collected by refrigerant detection sensors (equipment type, location, refrigerant type, refrigerant measurement) is transmitted to a server. The server’s AI-based data analysis algorithm generates a nationwide map of refrigerant leaks.WE ALLYS set Europe, the United States, and Japan as its first overseas markets. Europe has strengthened regulations on refrigerant use and leak management through its F-Gas Regulation, while demand for real-time monitoring of industrial refrigeration facilities is also increasing in the U.S. The company plans to target both B2B and B2G markets in collaboration with local refrigeration and HVAC companies, as well as related associations and partners with public project experience in the environmental and energy sectors.In Korea, WE ALLYS first unveiled its solution at the “Gyeonggi-do ClimateTech Exhibition” in April, receiving PoC requests from manufacturing and distribution companies. The company plans to carry out these PoCs in the second half of the year, while enhancing functions for carbon emission calculation and visualization to accelerate global investment attraction.Pangyo in Gyeonggi-do serves as the foundation for WE ALLYS’s growth. As a logistics hub in the Seoul metropolitan area and a climate tech support center, it offers collaboration opportunities with tech startups, VCs, accelerators, and large corporate CVCs. Pangyo’s innovation ecosystem also helps attract top talent, providing a strong base for WE ALLYS’s sustainable growth. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Interview with Seokmoo Lee, CEO of WE ALLYS

