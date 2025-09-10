EUROLLS ANNOUNCES A MISSION ON THREE CONTINENTS: CHICAGO, CAIRO, BANGKOK

Renato Railz president Eurolls in Chicago at Fabtech

The company presents its global vision by participating in three trade fairs on three different continents

UDINE, UDINE, ITALY, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold strategic move that confirms its global vision, Eurolls, the italian-based leader in the production of wire and tube processing equipment, is currently present at two international trade fairs representing opposite but equally crucial worlds: Fabtech 2025 in Chicago and an important trade fair in Cairo, Metal & Steel 2025, and from September 17 to 19 in Bangkok, Thailand, for Tube Southeast Asia 2025.Renato Railz, president of Eurolls, states: "In an era of rapid and continuous change, where globalization and connectivity accelerate every process, we can no longer think in terms of national borders or isolated markets. Global presence is not only an opportunity, but a fundamental strategic necessity for the growth and resilience of any organization.This presence on three very different continents is no coincidence, but reflects Eurolls' strategy of consolidating its position in mature markets while at the same time decisively opening up to new economic frontiers.In Chicago, the capital of American manufacturing, Eurolls is exhibiting its products at Fabtech, one of the world's largest trade fairs dedicated to sheet metal and tube processing. Here, the company meets the highest demands of the Western market, where the focus is on precision solutions, advanced automation, and integration with Industry 4.0 systems. Participation in this event confirms Eurolls' role as a technology partner for companies that focus on innovation and efficiency.At the same time, the Eurolls team is in Cairo, a strategic gateway to the African continent. The focus of the Egyptian trade fair is the wire sector, a key product for development. The African continent is undergoing a period of profound transformation that requires massive investment in infrastructure: from the construction of roads and bridges to the expansion of energy and water networks. All these projects require huge quantities of wire and tubes.In this context, Eurolls' presence in Cairo is not only commercial, but also a sign of foresight. The company is positioning itself to serve an emerging market with enormous growth potential, offering the products and know-how necessary to support its industrial and economic development.Eurolls' dual mission, between the established US market and the emerging potential of Africa, demonstrates how a modern company must be able to look in opposite directions, recognizing that future growth is built by balancing innovation for existing markets and vision for new global opportunities.A world that is moving ever faster requires an agile and comprehensive approach. Having a global presence means not only expanding our commercial reach, but also gaining a deep understanding of different cultures, emerging markets, and innovations that arise in every corner of the planet. This diversity of perspectives is an invaluable driver of creativity and adaptability.Our strategy must reflect this reality. We must invest in international partnerships, build strong collaborative networks, and cultivate a mindset that transcends geographical boundaries. Only then can we anticipate challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and ensure that we are an active and influential part of an increasingly interdependent global ecosystem.Global presence, therefore, is not an end in itself, but a means to remain relevant, competitive, and capable of driving change, rather than suffering it.

