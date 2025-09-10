YAAZ FESS Gazebo

YAAZ evokes the atmosphere of the desert with the FESS Gazebo

MILAN, ITALY, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lifestyle brand dedicated to transform living spaces to improve people’s lives, present the FESS Gazebo designed by AngelettiRuzza Design as an expression of a new concept of a convivial space.

Inspired by the shape of a weeping willow, YAAZ’s circular FESS Gazebo reinterprets the richly decorated ancient berceau on stage a warm, exotic and harmonious atmosphere.

Its aluminium structure makes it suitable for private homes and publics spaces, transforming it into a shelter during the hottest hours or for an outdoor dinner, lulled by the wind that moves its perimeter made of braided rope and fabric.

A tactile and poetic expression that evokes the magic of the desert.

