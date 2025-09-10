Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,955 in the last 365 days.

YAAZ evokes the atmosphere of the desert with the FESS Gazebo

YAAZ FESS Gazebo

YAAZ evokes the atmosphere of the desert with the FESS Gazebo

MILAN, ITALY, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lifestyle brand dedicated to transform living spaces to improve people’s lives, present the FESS Gazebo designed by AngelettiRuzza Design as an expression of a new concept of a convivial space.

Inspired by the shape of a weeping willow, YAAZ’s circular FESS Gazebo reinterprets the richly decorated ancient berceau on stage a warm, exotic and harmonious atmosphere.

Its aluminium structure makes it suitable for private homes and publics spaces, transforming it into a shelter during the hottest hours or for an outdoor dinner, lulled by the wind that moves its perimeter made of braided rope and fabric.
A tactile and poetic expression that evokes the magic of the desert.

M&C SAATCHI PR SRL
M&C SAATCHI PR s.r.l.
+39 02 3674 8250
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

YAAZ evokes the atmosphere of the desert with the FESS Gazebo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more