TANO JONES REVELRY SOUP & SEEDS CHARITY ENDEAVOR CONTINUES SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2025 AT TEAM HAVERHILL RIVER RUCKUS
Boston's 92.5 The River
THE TANO JONES REVELRY SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2025 TEAM HAVERHILL RIVER RUCKUS SOUP & SEEDS CHARITY ENDEAVOR CONTINUES WITH OUR NEIGHBORS TABLE
Continuing to go one step further, The Tano Jones Revelry emphasizes paying it forward and sharing as much goodwill as possible. The band launched its signature Soup and Seeds Tour during 2024 and continues it now thru 2025. As part of their travels, the group rolls through town, performs, and offers up donations in support of everything from the fight against food insecurity to seeking a cure for cancer. Along the way, TJR has captivated audiences with special sets for WMMM’s Live From Studio M lounge (Madison, WI), KINK’s PNC Live Studio (Portland, OR) and KBCO’s Live from Studio C (Denver, CO) among other live performances which has allowed the group to deliver non-perishable food donation or straight up financial donations to the likes of Giving Tree Global in Rye, NY, Oregon Food Bank and Food Bank of The Rockies to name just a few.
Soup and Seeds was officially born and launched in Madison, WI at Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin which is a member of Feeding America after the group performed at WMMM’s Live from Studio M. “We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to get invited into these different communities,” Tano notes. “Soup and Seeds is chance to drop a small pebble in the pond, create a positive ripple, and leave things a little bit better than we found them. It’s our small way to contribute.”
This is TJR’s first visit into the New England region, so they have chosen to raise awareness and donate to the efforts of Our Neighbors Table. Our Neighbors' Table is a regional food access organization that directly provides assistance to more than 1,800 people each week through its grocery programs. In 2024 it opened the Seacoast Regional Food Hub, which will distribute 3 million pounds of food this year to members of the Lower Merrimack Valley Food Coalition, which includes food assistance programs in Haverhill and 16 other communities.
The Tano Jones Revelry asks you to please support the efforts of Our Neighbors Table. Visit www.ourneighborstable.org and www.tanojonesrevelry.com
For More information or to speak with The Tano Jones Revelry please call Kevin Cassidy.
Kevin Cassidy
Soup Can Music Co.
+1 586-419-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.