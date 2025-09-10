TANO JONES REVELRY SOUP & SEEDS CHARITY ENDEAVOR CONTINUES SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2025 AT TEAM HAVERHILL RIVER RUCKUS

Tano Jones Revelry appearing at Team Haverhill's River Ruckus sponsored by 92.5 The River Our Neighbors Table Boston's 92.5 The River

Soup and Seeds is chance to drop a small pebble in the pond, create a positive ripple, and leave things a little bit better than we found them. It’s our small way to contribute.” — Tano

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tano Jones Revelry will be performing live this weekend, Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus event in Haverhill, MA. The FREE event is being promoted by Boston’s 92.5 The River where the Tano Jones Revelry’s music can be heard. The buzz for the Tano Jones Revelry and their debut album Spinning North with singles “Daisy”, “Light It” and now “What About Me” has been tremendous. To date, the album has garnered well over 38 million streams to go along with thousands of radio stations spins happening all over the world domestically from Los Angeles to New York and internationally from London to Spain. The Tano Jones Revelry will hit the stage at 4:30 p.m. and will perform alongside The Strumbellas who have received critical acclaim with their hit song "Spirits".Continuing to go one step further, The Tano Jones Revelry emphasizes paying it forward and sharing as much goodwill as possible. The band launched its signature Soup and Seeds Tour during 2024 and continues it now thru 2025. As part of their travels, the group rolls through town, performs, and offers up donations in support of everything from the fight against food insecurity to seeking a cure for cancer. Along the way, TJR has captivated audiences with special sets for WMMM’s Live From Studio M lounge (Madison, WI), KINK’s PNC Live Studio (Portland, OR) and KBCO’s Live from Studio C (Denver, CO) among other live performances which has allowed the group to deliver non-perishable food donation or straight up financial donations to the likes of Giving Tree Global in Rye, NY, Oregon Food Bank and Food Bank of The Rockies to name just a few.Soup and Seeds was officially born and launched in Madison, WI at Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin which is a member of Feeding America after the group performed at WMMM’s Live from Studio M. “We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to get invited into these different communities,” Tano notes. “Soup and Seeds is chance to drop a small pebble in the pond, create a positive ripple, and leave things a little bit better than we found them. It’s our small way to contribute.”This is TJR’s first visit into the New England region, so they have chosen to raise awareness and donate to the efforts of Our Neighbors Table . Our Neighbors' Table is a regional food access organization that directly provides assistance to more than 1,800 people each week through its grocery programs. In 2024 it opened the Seacoast Regional Food Hub, which will distribute 3 million pounds of food this year to members of the Lower Merrimack Valley Food Coalition, which includes food assistance programs in Haverhill and 16 other communities.The Tano Jones Revelry asks you to please support the efforts of Our Neighbors Table. Visit www.ourneighborstable.org and www.tanojonesrevelry.com For More information or to speak with The Tano Jones Revelry please call Kevin Cassidy.

