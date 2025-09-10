Verbit and Wowza Partner to Deliver Seamless Live Captions for Streaming Productions

A Stylized 'V' in blue and aqua with the word 'Verbit' in blue to its right.

Ahead of IBC Show 2025, Verbit and Wowza announce their cloud-based solution for Wowza users to add Verbit captions directly to their livestreamed videos.

By partnering with Wowza, we’re expanding our live captioning capabilities and making it easier for our customers to stream live, broadcast-quality captions and engage broader audiences.” — Maya Hagoel, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Verbit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cost-effective, scalable solution debuts ahead of IBC Show 2025New York - Verbit, a leader in AI-powered captioning and transcription solutions, has partnered with live streaming provider Wowza on a new cloud-based solution for adding Verbit captions directly to live-streamed videos.The integration provides broadcasters, sports leagues, government agencies, colleges and universities, content creators and others a cost-effective, simple-to-use alternative to traditional caption encoders and eliminates the need for additional hardware and time-consuming manual workflows."This collaboration ensures customers get the best of both worlds, combining high-quality captions powered by Verbit’s Captivate™ ASR (automatic speech recognition) engine with reliable delivery via Wowza’s trusted infrastructure," said Maya Hagoel, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Verbit. "By partnering with Wowza, we’re expanding our live captioning capabilities and making it easier for our customers to stream live, broadcast-quality captions and engage broader audiences."Users can easily embed Captivate captions directly into their live streams via Wowza’s customizable, secure streaming engine. Verbit’s advanced ASR captioning solution delivers live, accurate, low-latency captions in more than 50 languages — as well as reliable customer support from Verbit’s professional captioning team — and provides a seamless, scalable solution across all major streaming platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, AWS Media Services and more."Our goal is to make it easy for customers to pair Wowza’s reliable streaming with best-in-class partner solutions," said Chad Vandoorninck, Vice President, Channel Sales, Wowza. "Verbit’s advanced captioning technology shows exactly how our platform can extend to deliver richer, more accessible experiences. Together, we’re helping organizations engage audiences with the flexibility and scale they need."Both Verbit ( Stand 6.c29b ) and Wowza ( Stand 5.F81 ) will be showcasing this joint solution and other integration options at the 2025 IBC Show in Amsterdam on September 12-15.****About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and its ever-evolving Captivate™ ASR platform, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai About WowzaWowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale cloud, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering support, Wowza helps you build video workflows that just work, anywhere video needs to go. For more information, visit www.wowza.com

