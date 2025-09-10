Layercake Workflow Automation Offers Ant Media Server Integration

LayerCake & Ant Media Partnership

Layercake and Ant Media Announce Integration within Streamcake Including Dynamic, Ultra-Low Latency Streaming Workflows with Ant Media Server.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Layercake , a global leader in media workflow automation, today announced the integration of Ant Media Server into its Streamcake platform. This marks a significant step forward in intelligent streaming technology. The collaboration brings together sub-second real-time video delivery with automated scheduling and orchestration capabilities, enabling robust scalable and adaptive media workflows for both live and on-demand experiences.The integration combines Ant Media’s ultra-low latency streaming engine, known for its support of WebRTC and other widely adopted protocols, with Streamcake’s orchestration and automation features designed to streamline end-to-end operational and publishing flows.Key Benefits of the Integration Include:• Dynamic Provisioning: Deploy Ant Media Server workloads in existing or new environments of your choice, whether cloud, on-premises or hybrid. Streamcake orchestrates provisioning across infrastructure options, enabling flexible and efficient processing that can be tailored to operational and geographic requirements.• Ultra-Low Latency Streaming: Sub-0.5 second latency over WebRTC delivers real-time video at scale, supporting use cases such as live auctions, gaming, sport and telehealth.• Automated Orchestration: Streamcake enables intelligent scheduling of Ant Media stream processing, recording, and publishing pipelines, aligning operational workflows with real-time events.• Protocol Flexibility: Support for a wide range of ingest and delivery protocols (including WebRTC, RTMP, RTSP, HLS, SRT, LL-HLS/DASH, WHIP/WHEP, Zixi and CMAF) allows seamless integration into diverse broadcast environments.• Enhanced Security: Integrated token-based access control, IP whitelisting and JWT support ensure secure streaming with streamlined credential management.Industry ApplicationsFrom live interactive broadcasting and real-time shopping to remote healthcare and live betting platforms, the joint solution addresses a wide spectrum of real-time use cases where low latency and intelligent automation are critical.“We’re excited to collaborate with Layercake to bring a new level of automation and control to real-time media workflows,” said Alper Kiziltoprak, Chief Solution Officer of Ant Media. “This integration makes it easier than ever for developers and media teams to deploy highly responsive, secure and scalable video streaming solutions tailored to their specific needs.”“We are thrilled to be able to offer Ant Media as a new option for customers to build highly dynamic, low-latency media workflows through Streamcake,” added Pádraig O'Donovan, Chief Executive Officer of Layercake. “This will open up many opportunities for any-scale of media streaming operations to be optimised, controlled and monitored.”The integration will be available to new and existing users of the Streamcake platform.About LayercakeLayercake is a pioneer in digital, media and live. Layercake provides automation and orchestration solutions for media production and distribution. Its flagship platform, Streamcake, enables broadcasters, sports organisations and enterprises to streamline complex workflows, automate infrastructure deployment and scale content delivery across platforms. Layercake empowers media organisations to reduce costs, accelerate innovation and future-proof their broadcast operations.Layercake has designed, developed, delivered and operated world-first, business-critical solutions for clients across all sectors, including media and entertainment. The ability to deliver at scale, rapidly mobilising teams of subject matter experts from across the globe is game-changing and ensures Layercake achieves the best outcomes for clients.With a unique and proven approach to operational consulting and implementation, Layercake enables clients to unlock their digital potential and transform the way they operate.For more information, please visit www.layercake.cloud.Media Contact: Leanne O’Donovan, Layercake Head of Marketing & Customer Engagement - leanne@layercake.cloudAbout Ant MediaAnt Media helps developers and businesses deliver high-performance live and on-demand streaming solutions through flexible, scalable, and open technologies. The company’s namesake Ant Media Server supports ultra-low latency streaming and multi-platform delivery with broad protocol and SDK support and is used by thousands of companies worldwide—from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. More importantly, Ant Media is on a mission to democratize live streaming—making it more accessible, affordable, and privacy-conscious for everyone. Learn more about our journey and values: https://antmedia.io/about-us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.