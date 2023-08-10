Ant Media Server Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023
Ant Media, a leading provider of Ant Media Server and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced Ant Media Server is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.
Ant Media Server, a powerful platform and technology enabler for real-time video streaming, offers highly scalable solutions with ultra-low latency (WebRTC) and low latency (CMAF/HLS) video streaming capabilities, complemented by efficient operational management utilities. Running on OCI, Ant Media Server provides the ability to dynamically scale up and down, harnessing the capabilities Oracle's Cloud technology. This scalability enables Ant Media customers to serve content to audiences ranging from hundreds to millions of viewers in an automated and controlled manner.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.
“The availability of Ant Media Server on Oracle Cloud Marketplace effectively addresses enterprises’ needs for a reliable, scalable, and optimized video streaming solution that runs seamlessly on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, empowering our mutual customers to deliver high-quality and immersive streaming experiences to their audiences,” said Ahmet Oguz Mermerkaya, CEO, Ant Media. “Ant Media’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Ant Media Server. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”
About Ant Media
With its establishment in 2017, Ant Media has emerged as a prominent provider of cutting-edge real-time streaming media solutions and products to a global customer base. Ant Media Server, the flagship offering, is deployed on a remarkable network of over 7,000 servers spanning across 120 countries, showcasing its widespread adoption and reach.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
