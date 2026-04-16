Ant Media's Spaceport Volumetric Video Platform and 1000 Volt Post Production Announce Strategic Partnership

Based on Ant Media and 1000 Volt Strategic Partnership - Pioneering the “Digital Production Suite” — Merging Volumetric Video Capture with World-Class Post-Production Demo at NAB 2026, Booth #W3317

Ant Media and 1000 Volt Post Production today announced a landmark strategic partnership centered on the “Digital Production Suite”.

Game engines, AR/VR, and AI are rapidly redefining content creation. Our partnership with 1000 Volt turns this innovation into practical, expertise-driven solutions for teams worldwide.” — Ahmet Oguz Mermerkaya - CEO-Confounder - Ant Media

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ant Media and 1000 Volt Post Production today announced a landmark strategic partnership centered on the “Digital Production Suite” — a unified end-to-end solution combining Ant Media’s Spaceport Volumetric Video platform with 1000 Volt’s award-winning post-production and visual effects capabilities. The collaboration is set to be unveiled at NAB 2026, one of the broadcast and media industry’s most important global events, and is now on live demonstration at Booth #W3317.At the heart of the partnership is the integration of Gaussian Splatting technology with Spaceport, Ant Media’s Free Viewpoint Video Capture and Streaming platform. Combined with 1000 Volt’s production-proven workflows, the suite provides a seamless pipeline from shoot to broadcast — delivering immersive, next-generation video experiences that were previously out of reach for broadcast environments.A New Era for Volumetric ProductionSpaceport, Ant Media’s volumetric video capture and streaming solution, enables immersive Free Viewpoint Video experiences for virtual events, extended reality applications, and next-generation broadcast. By pairing this technology with 1000 Volt’s deep expertise in visual effects and post-production finishing, the Digital Production Suite delivers something the industry has long sought: a truly integrated pipeline that scales creative ambition without inflating cost or complexity.Together, the two companies bring complementary strengths that span engineering and artistry — Ant Media’s globally deployed streaming infrastructure and AI-driven media processing, matched with 1000 Volt’s track record of delivering high-end content for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.Key Benefits of the Digital Production SuiteThe Digital Production Suite is engineered to deliver meaningful gains across the entire production lifecycle:Faster Production — Streamlined, integrated workflows dramatically reduce time-to-air.Lower Cost — Efficient pipelines minimize production overhead without sacrificing quality.Higher Visual Quality — Gaussian Splatting and volumetric capture deliver cinematic results previously unattainable in broadcast.Greater Creative Freedom — New tools expand the creative vocabulary of directors, producers, and VFX artists.Experience the Suite at NAB 2026Ant Media and 1000 Volt invite industry professionals, broadcasters, and content creators to experience the Digital Production Suite firsthand at NAB 2026, Booth #W3317. Live demonstrations will showcase how the combined technology pipeline transforms production from concept to final output. Book a Meeting About Ant MediaAnt Media develops Ant Media Server, a powerful live video streaming engine leveraging WebRTC to deliver adaptive, ultra-low latency streaming at scale. With built-in AI-driven enhancements, it enables intelligent media pipeline processing — improving efficiency while making professional-grade capabilities accessible to organizations of all sizes. Serving customers across more than 130 countries, Ant Media powers use cases spanning education, live auctions, broadcast, security, OTT, telehealth, gaming, and mobile and web development.Ant Media’s Spaceport platform extends these capabilities into volumetric video capture, enabling immersive Free Viewpoint Video experiences for immersive training in medicine, virtual events, and extended reality applications.About 1000 Volt Post Production1000 Volt Film is one of Turkey’s leading post-production studios, delivering high-end visual effects and finishing services for film, series, and advertising. With an award-winning track record at international festivals and partnerships with global platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max, 1000 Volt brings a uniquely powerful blend of artistic vision and production expertise to every project. Its work has reached audiences in over 190 countries, with several productions ranking in Top 10 lists across major global platforms. The studio’s creative and data teams draw on years of hands-on experience across advertising, film, and television to push the boundaries of what’s possible on screen.

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