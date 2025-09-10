TAGTHAi Relaunches Ayutthaya Pass to Explore the World Heritage City at 1,490 THB

TAGTHAI logo

When you visit Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, you're not just seeing old buildings — you're stepping into real Thai culture that's still alive today.

PHRA NAKHON SI AYUTTHAYA, THAILAND, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAGTHAi, Thailand's national tourism platform, has officially relaunched TAGTHAi Ayutthaya Pass , designed for both Thai and international tourists seeking exceptional value while exploring one of the famous historic World Heritage City. The pass offers comprehensive access to attractions, restaurants, cafes - 10 unique benefits at special discounted prices.The redesigned of TAGTHAi Ayutthaya Pass combines the rich historical heritage of Thailand's ancient capital with modern travel experiences. So, tourists can explore historical sites dating back over 400 years while also enjoying contemporary cultural and leisure activities.Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), stated that the 2025 redesign of the TAGTHAi Ayutthaya Pass represents a significant milestone in promoting local tourism across Thailand. The initiative aims to generate additional income for local businesses including restaurants, cafes, attractions, and workshops. By using digital technology, it enables them to open new opportunities, reach more visitors, expand their growth potential, and support sustainable tourism."Ayutthaya has great potential as one of a famous World Heritage site, attracting both Thai and international tourists. In the first half of 2025, the province welcomed more than 5.3 million tourists,” said Mrs. Kuvantrarai. " We believe it is important to show that Ayutthaya offers more than traditional temples, ancient sites, and cotton candy. The province has many fun and interesting activities that give tourists enjoyable and memorable experiences while discovering something new."The Pass can be your Ayutthaya travel guide and gives all tourists an exciting way to discover the ancient capital with 10 special privileges. Visitors can go to the historic Japanese Village and enjoy an elephant ride at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace. For culture lovers, there is a workshop on learning traditional Thai desserts at BaanKanomThai Klaiwan. Food lovers can also taste homemade ice cream at Mayura’s house or relax with fresh beverages at Togeta Coffee x Charms Ayutthaya.“By partnering with local businesses, TAGTHAi provides technology and a platform to help them connect with tourists more easily through efficient management systems and branded marketing support. This not only increases their competitiveness in the global tourism market but also promotes long-term social and cultural sustainability.” the CEO said.Foreign tourists can purchase TAGTHAi Ayutthaya Pass for 1,490 baht and receive a special 30% discount with the code TAGTHAI30 from today – October 30, 2025. For more details, please visit at www.tagthai.com or download TAGTHAi app on both the App Store and the Play Store.

