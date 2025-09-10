IBA Group to Present SAP Solutions at SAP Innovation Day Lithuania
On September 24, IBA Group will participate in SAP Innovation Day Lithuania 2025 in Vilnius.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 24, IBA Group will participate in SAP Innovation Day Lithuania 2025 in Vilnius. Innovators, specialists, and corporate executives will gather at the event to talk about how data, applications, and artificial intelligence influence enterprise management.
As a long-term SAP partner, IBA Group provides solutions that help businesses use SAP technologies to achieve concrete business outcomes. These include SAP S/4HANA, Business Technology Platform (BTP), and SAP Business AI. The company will highlight its work and expertise in data migration, application management, custom development, and digital transformation.
IBA Group’s Offerings at SAP Innovation Day Lithuania 2025
Transition to SAP S/4HANA
IBA Group handles SAP S/4HANA migration and the subsequent maintenance of these systems. This approach grants businesses stable, dependable application performance.
Custom Development and Data Migration
IBA Group’s team configures and integrates SAP solutions for businesses. These systems reflect actual processes and help customers gain a competitive edge.
SAP Application Management
IBA Group’s SAP team unites experts from every SAP discipline. Consultants, analysts, developers, and maintenance professionals combine their knowledge to provide superior SAP Application Management Services.
SAP Business AI with Joule and BTP
IBA Group implements SAP Business AI and Joule to incorporate artificial intelligence into core processes. These solutions help departments collaborate and automate complicated tasks.
IBA Group invites event attendees to meet company’s experts in Vilnius and learn how SAP solutions help organizations transform their business.
About SAP Innovation Day Lithuania 2025
SAP Innovation Day Lithuania 2025 is a business technology event dedicated to digital transformation and innovation. It brings together technology leaders and business executives to share knowledge and practical experience.
History of IBA Group’s Cooperation with SAP
IBA Group began implementing projects with the use of SAP technologies in 1996. Eventually, SAP became a key component of the company’s service portfolio and in 2005, SAP appointed IBA as an SAP service partner for the first time. Currently, IBA Group is an SAP Silver Partner.
In 2021, IBA Group’s SAP S/4HANA solution for Georgian Railways became a winner of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards. The SAP S/4HANA solution unified and standardized business processes at a large-scale railway organization that had no experience of working with an ERP system.
Other IBA Group’s award-winning solutions based on SAP technologies were an ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution and an SAP Profitability and Performance Management Solution for a Telecommunications Company.
IBA Group's SAP portfolio includes SAP S/4HANA conversion, application management, development, integration, data migration, and artificial intelligence solutions. The company’s SAP team consists of 300 certified SAP professionals with decades of hands-on experience.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. Clients in more than 50 countries value IBA Group for engineering excellence. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
