IBA Group to Showcase SAP Expertise at Münchner SAP Tage 2025
From October 1 to October 2, IBA Group will participate in Münchner SAP Tage 2025PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group will participate in Münchner SAP Tage 2025 organized in Munich, Germany from October 1 to October 2. The event brings together SAP users and professionals for expert keynotes, hands-on sessions, and networking, all with a distinctive Bavarian atmosphere that includes factory tours and Oktoberfest experiences.
This Münchner SAP Tage focuses on the latest SAP innovations and practical knowledge. It offers a platform for professionals to deepen their skills and connect with industry peers. IBA Group will share its SAP implementation expertise and explain the business results our clients achieve.
IBA GROUP’S FOCUS AT MÜNCHNER SAP TAGE 2025
As a long-term SAP partner, IBA Group will highlight its work in SAP application management, SAP S4/HANA transformation, and data migration.
SAP S/4HANA Transformation
IBA Group’s transition to SAP S/4HANA service helps companies unlock new capabilities in daily operations. Our team has deep experience in SAP S/4HANA deployment and focuses on activating features that support client business goals.
Data Migration
IBA Group’s tech gurus specialize in complex data migration projects. They configure and integrate SAP solutions to reflect actual business processes.
SAP Application Management
IBA Group’s SAP team is proficient in all areas of SAP. Consultants, analysts, developers, and maintenance professionals combine their knowledge to provide superior SAP Support and Application Management Services.
IBA Group invites all Münchner SAP Tage 2025 attendees to meet the company’s experts and discuss the benefits of adopting SAP solutions.
About Münchner SAP Tage 2025
Münchner SAP Tage 2025 is a major SAP event held in Munich, Germany. Over three days, it offers expert keynotes, hands-on sessions, and valuable networking opportunities with a Bavarian flair. The event program includes novel SAP insights and focuses on sharing the latest innovations and practical SAP knowledge for users and professionals. Attendees can also participate in factory tours and Oktoberfest experiences.
History of IBA Group’s Cooperation with SAP
IBA Group began implementing projects with the use of SAP technologies in 1996. Eventually, SAP became a major component of the company’s service portfolio and in 2005, SAP appointed IBA as an SAP service partner for the first time. Currently, IBA Group holds the status of an SAP Silver Partner.
In 2021, IBA Group’s SAP S/4HANA solution for Georgian Railways became a winner of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards. The project unified and standardized business processes at a large-scale railway organization that had no prior experience with ERP systems.
The other IBA Group’s award-winning solutions based on SAP technologies include an ERP/Supply Chain Management solution and an SAP Profitability and Performance Management solution for a telecommunications company.
IBA Group’s portfolio includes SAP S/4HANA, application management, development, integration, data migration, and artificial intelligence solutions. Clients in more than 50 countries value IBA Group for engineering excellence.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
