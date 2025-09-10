City of Lansing opens new recycling drop-off center

This project was made possible through funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) as part of a recycling infrastructure grant awarded to the city. Lansing has been a long-standing advocate for recycling, launching its curbside program nearly 35 years ago. Lansing remains committed to responsible waste management and continues to invest in programs that divert as much material from local landfills as possible through expanded access and community education.

EGLE Public Information Officer Jeff Johnston noted, “Lansing’s commitment to recycling is contributing to Michigan’s cleaner, more resilient future. By increasing our recycling rate, we not only conserve natural resources but also generate significant economic benefits, supporting over 72,500 jobs and injecting billions of dollars into our economy. Every bottle, box, and can recycled brings us one step closer to a sustainable Michigan where both the environment and our communities thrive.”

Address: 601 E. South Street, Lansing, MI 48910

Hours: Open daily from dawn to dusk

Wayfinding signs are posted to help direct traffic to the exact location. The site is also monitored by surveillance cameras.

The Drop-Off Center accepts all materials currently accepted through Lansing’s curbside recycling program, plus foam polystyrene (Styrofoam™), which is not accepted in curbside pick-up. Clearly marked bins will be available for the following materials:

Cardboard

Boxboard

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Foam Polystyrene (Styrofoam™)

A Food Scraps drop-off bin will also be available as part of the City’s expanding food scraps program.

To view a detailed list of accepted and unacceptable materials, visit the webpage for the recycling drop-off center.