EGLE announces eight grants to protect or improve water quality

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today about $2.9 million in Nonpoint Source (NPS) Program grants. These funds will support eight projects that will prevent, reduce, or eliminate polluted runoff and other nonpoint sources of pollution – caused when rain, snowmelt, or wind carry pollutants from land into lakes, streams, or wetlands.

The purpose of these grants is to carry out locally developed watershed management priorities that EGLE has approved to help restore impaired waters and protect high-quality waters by reducing NPS sediments, nutrients, bacteria, and other contaminants. These Nonpoint Pollution Control grants are funded through the Renew Michigan Fund and Section 319 of the Federal Clean Water Act. The projects recommended for funding will:

Address high levels of bacteria from human sources in the Thornapple River Watershed with outreach to homeowners, technical assistance, and funding for the repair and replacement of failing on-site septic systems.

Replace an undersized railroad-stream crossing in the Grand Traverse Bay Watershed to restore proper stream dimensions and sediment transport mechanisms to improve stream health and natural stream function.

Implement livestock best management practices in the Ottawa-Stony North and Munuscong River watersheds to address sources of sediment, nutrient, and E. coli impairments. Practices will include improvements to on-site manure management, restricting livestock access to surface water, and adding livestock stream crossings.

Develop an Inland Waterway stewardship guide to educate residents and recreational users across six major waterbodies including Crooked, Pickerel, Burt, and Mullet lakes as well as Indian and Cheboygan rivers on best management practices for reducing nutrient runoff, managing invasive species, and protecting shorelines. The project will leverage resources from statewide initiatives to drive action and increase public awareness and stewardship.

Protect approximately 300 acres in the Grand River Watershed and 552 acres in the Manistee River Watershed with water quality-based permanent conservation easements. Combined, these easements will prevent 33.6 tons of sediment, 542 pounds of nitrogen, and 112 pounds of phosphorus from entering Michigan waterways.

The following Michigan based organizations have been awarded funding:

Legacy Land Conservancy, Ann Arbor: $377,038

Washtenaw County Soil Conservation District, Ann Arbor: $383,484

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy, Galesburg: $239,216

Barry Conservation District, Hastings: $339,462

Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, Petoskey: $45,356

Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District, Sault Ste. Marie: $500,000

Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, Traverse City: $415,673

The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City: $614,993

A total of 17 applications requesting about $6.4 million were received in response to the request for proposals (RFP).

The grants are issued by EGLE's NPS Program, which helps local stakeholders reduce pollution and excess runoff by supporting efforts to develop and launch watershed management plans.

The NPS Program typically issues an RFP each year for this funding source, with the next available opportunity to be released in January 2026. The RFP will be posted at Michigan.gov/NPS.

