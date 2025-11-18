Michigan invests in brownfield redevelopment to help more communities revitalize contaminated sites

Michigan is ramping up its commitment to turning contaminated and underused properties into opportunities for growth. With new state investments and proposed legislation, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is making it easier for communities across the state to invest in brownfield redevelopment projects that will create jobs, attract investment and protect our natural resources.

EGLE’s fiscal year 2026 budget includes $77.6 million for the Renew Michigan program, which supports brownfield redevelopment, site remediation, solid waste management and sustainability projects statewide. These investments are helping communities reimagine former industrial and commercial sites as thriving centers of activity and economic vitality.

“Brownfield redevelopment is about more than cleaning up contaminated land, it’s about giving communities the tools they need to grow stronger and more resilient,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “These projects create jobs, attract private investment, and make our cities safer and more sustainable for generations to come. With support from the Whitmer Administration and our partners in the Legislature, EGLE is proud to help communities transform environmental challenges into economic opportunities.”

To make brownfield funding even more accessible, Rep. Alabas Farhat (D–Dearborn) has introduced House Bills 5286 and 5287, which would double the cap on brownfield grant and loan awards from $1 million to $2 million per project—recognizing that the cost of redeveloping contaminated sites has increased significantly in recent years. The bill would also remove the limit of one project per community per year, making funding more accessible for both large urban areas and smaller communities.

“Protecting our environment while creating high paying jobs is smart economic development,” said Rep. Farhat. “By raising the cap on projects and expanding the possibilities of the brownfield redevelopment fund, this legislation makes it easier to clean up contaminated sights and attracts new investment. I am glad to have partnered with EGLE on the expansion of this program and am excited for the opportunities this will provide for our local communities.”

Since 2019, EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program has provided $184 million in incentives supporting 474 projects in more than 50 communities. These projects have leveraged $8.3 billion in private investment and created over 20,000 jobs, transforming long-abandoned sites into valuable assets that strengthen local economies and improve quality of life.

EGLE Director Phil Roos joined Rep. Alabas Farhat, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and local leaders in Dearborn for a tour and roundtable discussion highlighting how state investments in brownfield redevelopment are driving local impact. The City of Dearborn led a tour of Midtown Luxury Townhomes, an example of the type of housing made possible through brownfield redevelopment. Following the tour, Roos, Rep. Farhat, Mayor Hammoud and community partners gathered for a roundtable discussion on how strategic state funding and legislative support can help communities continue to transform contaminated sites into new opportunities for growth.

Dearborn’s redevelopment success is already evident in projects like the McCollough-Unis School, a former contaminated industrial site that was remediated with EGLE brownfield funding and transformed into a state-of-the-art public school.

“We are grateful for the efforts of both EGLE and our state Representative Alabas Farhat for making this vital redevelopment tool more accessible to communities like Dearborn,” said Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. “We’ve already spearheaded several efforts to revitalize and repurpose underutilized properties to meet our development goals while maintaining public health and environmental standards. We’re confident Dearborn possesses the tools to see brownfields come to life once more, and with the greatest public benefit, and welcome this opportunity for increased brownfield investments in our city.”

Through continued investment, collaboration and legislative leadership, Michigan is proving that environmental renewal and economic growth go hand in hand—creating cleaner, stronger and more sustainable communities for generations to come.

To learn more, check out EGLE’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program webpage.