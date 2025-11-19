New EGLE story map looks at emerging contaminants

As part of World GIS Day, MI Environment is highlighting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s recent story map on emerging contaminants of concern.

“Contaminants of emerging concern” refers to various chemicals and substances such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), pharmaceuticals, and metals like lithium and manganese that may be detected in Michigan's drinking water resources.

EGLE’s recently published story map on contaminants of emerging concern covers:

What contaminants of emerging concern are

Why they matter

How EGLE is responding

The story map includes sections on harmful algal blooms (HABs), PFAS, manganese, lithium, pharmaceuticals & personal care products (PPCPs), microplastics, contamination regulation, and water testing.

Open the contaminants of emerging concern story map!

Every year, GIS Day offers a chance to showcase the power of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and celebrate how this technology supports decision-making, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. At the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), GIS plays an important role in everything from air quality to water resources management.

GIS is more than just maps—it’s about using spatial data to understand the world, make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and engage with Michigan’s citizens. This GIS Day, we invite you to explore the incredible range of resources EGLE offers.

To learn more about how EGLE is using GIS technology, check out the What Makes EGLE Spatial story map. You can also subscribe to the EGLE Maps and Data Updates GovDelivery list to get an email straight to your inbox when we publish new datasets or mapping applications and bookmark Michigan.gov/GreenMaps.

Join us as we continue to harness the power of GIS to build a more sustainable Michigan!