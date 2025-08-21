BPMG Secures ChainGPT Grant to Advance AI & Web3 Social Platform Innovation

BPMG with CHAINGPT

BPMG wins ChainGPT grant to boost Poplus, an AI-Web3 social platform, and expand blockchain and stablecoin projects worldwide.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG (CEO Jihoon Cha), a blockchain and AI solutions provider, today announced that it has received a grant from ChainGPT, a global leader in AI and blockchain innovation. The funding will accelerate BPMG’s development of Poplus, a next-generation Web3 social platform.

Founded in 2023, ChainGPT is an AI platform dedicated to blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 applications. Listed on major global exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, and Bitget, ChainGPT operates a $1 million Web3 & AI Grant Program supporting high-potential projects worldwide.

BPMG earned the grant through its GemHub Project, which is developing Poplus—a social platform that combines AI-powered personalization with Web3-based incentive mechanisms. Unlike traditional social media, Poplus integrates AI agents with a peer-to-peer content evaluation and rewards system, designed to maximize user engagement and ecosystem growth.

BPMG also plans to expand its collaboration with ChainGPT by conducting a proof-of-concept (PoC) using ChainGPT’s AI developer tools. This initiative will test the integration of large language model (LLM) chatbots and intelligent NFTs (iNFTs), enabling ownership and trading of AI-trained data. The PoC is expected to pave the way for a second round of grant funding.

“Securing this grant from ChainGPT validates our technology vision and global competitiveness in the AI and Web3 sectors,” said Jihoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “We believe Poplus will set a new standard for how social platforms can create value through AI-driven personalization and blockchain-powered incentives.”

Beyond Poplus, BPMG is actively pursuing Web3 financial infrastructure, including the VRDC (Very Dollar) stablecoin project in Thailand and a strategic partnership with UAE-based MJ Asset for stablecoin deployment in the Middle East.

________________________________________

About BPMG

Established in August 2021, BPMG delivers blockchain and AI-powered solutions across multiple verticals:

• Multi-chain wallet K-Mint

• Blockchain platform development and stablecoin issuance

• STO consulting and GameFi solutions

• EcoSpace AI platform for blockchain–AI integration

BPMG has raised $5.3 million in Series A funding and collaborates with leading IT firms such as ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxy Metaverse.

Through its gaming subsidiary Blomics, BPMG is also expanding into interactive entertainment with titles such as Tales Runner, Tales Runner RPG, and FortressHG.

________________________________________

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha, Head of Communications

📞 +82-10-2334-6645

✉️ sh.ha@bpmg.biz



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.