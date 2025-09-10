Monte-Carlo Beach: Platinum Status Reflects Deep Consistent Commitment to Sustainability

Monte-Carlo Beach Monte-Carlo Kids Club by Petit VIP

Green Globe recently recertified the Monte-Carlo Beach in Monaco, acknowledging over ten years of continuous sustainability certification. The hotel proudly maintains its Green Globe Platinum status that reflects a deep and consistent commitment to sustainability.René Blino, General Manager of Monte-Carlo Beach said, "Our CSR commitment goes far beyond compliance: it embodies an integrated vision of sustainable development embracing all aspects of our natural site, our team, and our territory. This Green Globe Platinum label reflects collective involvement and inspires our ambitions for tomorrow."Monte-Carlo Beach's comprehensive sustainability strategy spans across the entire property from protection of marine life and biodiversity to effective resource management and delightful playful initiatives for young visitors.Responsible cuisine at Monte-Carlo BeachThe three restaurants of Monte-Carlo Beach – Elsa, Le Deck and Maona Monte-Carlo – are committed to sustainable food sourcing. Elsa, the hotel's Michelin-starred gourmet restaurant, offers local Monégasque and seasonal cuisine. Furthermore, as recommended by the Prince Albert II Foundation, all three restaurants are partners in the Mr. Goodfish program and offer fish and seafood that respect the natural cycles of fish populations and marine resources. The focus of the program lies in the adoption of better fishing practices to ensure a sustainable fishing industry. At least two dishes in each menu feature fish from the Mr. Goodfish list.Underwater reef dyke promotes marine biodiversityMonte-Carlo Beach is committed to the dual challenge of protecting the coastline and the regeneration of biodiversity. In 2021 as part of a policy to preserve marine biodiversity, an underwater dyke was constructed during beach renovations to protect the beach of the hotel. Made of natural rocks, the dyke or sea wall was designed to protect the beach from rough seas and promote the development of marine life. Situated 100 meters offshore, the structure is made of 40,000 tons of rock sourced from the La Turbie quarries in France. To prevent turbidity, the rocks were thoroughly washed before transportation.An ambitious sustainable resource management policyMonte-Carlo Beach continues to lead by example in sustainable tourism, integrating responsible energy, water and waste management at the heart of its operations. The hotel sources 100% of its electricity from renewable green energy, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Monte-Carlo Beach also employs smart energy and water-saving technologies such as LED lighting, motion sensors, water-efficient fixtures and card readers for room power control systems. Guests are encouraged to participate in water conservation efforts through a towel and linen reuse program. Future plans include a rainwater harvesting project to collect and reuse rainwater for watering green spaces and for property maintenance.Waste reduction practices include the innovative use of a food dehydrator to process organic waste (fruit, vegetables, cut flowers) and a wide-ranging recycling system operates across 23 levels of the property. Staff are actively engaged in contributing toward effective waste management. Single-use plastics have been entirely eliminated across all restaurants, rooms and public areas and replaced with sustainable, biodegradable alternatives.Monte-Carlo Kids Club by Petit VIPChildren are not forgotten in the hotel's green plans. The Kids Club is fully in line with the Monte-Carlo Beach's CSR approach, integrating younger generations into the hotel's commitment to sustainable, family-friendly and responsible tourism. At Monte-Carlo Beach, the Kids Club by Petit VIP offers a summer program for children aged 4 to 12 that blends fun events with ecological awareness. Activities include gardening, biodiversity discovery with the LPO refuge, creative workshops featuring animation characters like Little Chef or Super Hero EcoPlanet, and water-based outings such as canoeing or snorkeling with the lifeguards. As a multicultural learning space, the club promotes respect for nature, diversity and togetherness, with each session guided by specially trained Petit VIP Ambassadors.

