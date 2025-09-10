SimG Accelerates Global Expansion with Heavy Equipment Simulators

SimG Booth at 2024 TOKYO XR Fair

ULJU, ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimG (CEO Jaewook Jung), a company specializing in the development of VR training simulators for heavy equipment, is accelerating its global market entry by showcasing its self-developed advanced simulation systems. The company participated in the XR Fair Tokyo for two consecutive years, Japan‘s leading XR technology exhibition, where it presented various VR simulators for forklift and excavator training. The positive reception in the Japanese market has laid the groundwork for SimG‘s overseas expansion.SimG‘s simulators combine high-performance motion bases that replicate the feel and environment of real machinery with VR content based on actual field scenarios. Trainees can gain near-realistic driving experiences in a safe environment, simultaneously improving operational skills and raising safety awareness. This immersive training solution has been recognized for meeting the global industrial standard for high-quality educational tools.Japan is considered a key market with rapidly increasing demand for VR/AR-based training systems due to its aging workforce and shortage of skilled labor. Based on positive feedback from Japanese exhibitions, SimG plans to accelerate its entry into major overseas markets, including North America and Europe. Industry professionals have expressed strong interest in the simulators‘ immersive experience, precise control functions, and diverse training scenarios.SimG aims to expand its international distribution network and build strategic partnerships based on its exhibition experience. The company will continue to develop customized training content tailored to each country‘s industrial environment and introduce solutions aligned with global safety education standards. “We will expand our market reach and strengthen our brand recognition globally, building on our success in Japan,” a company representative said. “We are committed to spreading a safe and efficient heavy equipment training culture worldwide.“This move marks SimG‘s first step in validating its technical capabilities and operational experience accumulated in Korea on the global stage. The company plans to become a leading provider of heavy equipment training solutions through ongoing innovation and quality enhancement.Founded in 2013, SimG is a virtual reality content development company offering a wide range of simulators and XR content solutions. In May this year, the company won the “Excellence in Technology Award” in the category of “VR technology-based content and solution development” at the 11th Korea Excellent Company Awards.SimG is also showcasing its VR heavy equipment training simulators at the KoVAC (Korea VR AR Complex) XR Showroom, a permanent exhibition space supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency.

