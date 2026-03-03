Hyundai’s CES Award-Winning ‘MobED’ to Headline AW 2026 as AI and Robotics Expand in Manufacturing

Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab’s mobile robot platform “MobED” Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab’s mobile robot platform “MobED”

AW 2026 Marks Major Transformation with Dedicated Humanoid Robot Showcase

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics LAB will unveil ‘ MobED ’, its CES Best of Innovation Award-winning mobile robot platform, at AW 2026 - A strong lineup of global robotics leaders, including FANUC and Universal Robots, will participate as AW 2026 marks a major shift toward a humanoid-focused exhibition- The ‘Smart Logistics Zone’ to highlight cutting-edge AI, robotics, autonomous driving, and intelligent logistics technologies- Numerous new technologies and products will be unveiled for the first time, with a strong focus on innovative solutions ready for real-world industrial applicationsHyundai Motor Group’s Robotics LAB will showcase its CES Best of Innovation Award-winning mobile robot platform, ‘MobED’, at Smart Factory &Automation World (AW) 2026, underscoring the rapid expansion of AI-driven and humanoid robotics in manufacturing. Held from March 4 to 6 at Coex in Seoul, AW 2026 is positioning itself beyond a traditional smart factory exhibition, reflecting the industry’s accelerating shift toward AI-native production systems, intelligent logistics, and next-generation robotics.More than 50 global robotics companies are expected to participate, including FANUC, Universal Robots, and Geekplus. Their presence highlights the growing convergence of AI software, industrial robotics, and humanoid technologies across global manufacturing ecosystems.Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB to showcase its CES award-winning ‘MobED’ at AW 2026Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics LAB’s MobED (Mobile Eccentric Droid) is an advanced robotics platform featuring four independently controlled wheels and a unique eccentric mechanism that enables exceptional agility and balance across a wide range of terrains. It has drawn attention for its maneuverability in industrial sites and logistics environments, and was honored with the Best of Innovation Awards in the Robotics category at CES 2026.Global Robotics Leaders Gather, Showcasing Key Technology Trends in Manufacturing and LogisticsThis exhibition will feature leading Korean companies in logistics and humanoid robotics, including Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics LAB, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Movex, ROBOTIS, Yujin Robot, and Wonik Robotics. Global industry leaders will also participate, such as FANUC of Japan, the world’s leading industrial robot manufacturer; Universal Robots of Denmark, a pioneer in collaborative robotics; and Geekplus of China, a major AMR-based logistics automation provider. Together, these companies will present a comprehensive view of the technological trends shaping the future of the manufacturing industry.Smart Logistics Zone Spotlights Robotics and Autonomous Driving TechnologiesIn particular, the Smart Logistics Zone will spotlight innovative technologies in the smart logistics industry. In addition to Hyundai’s ‘MobED’, the zone will be organized around core technologies driving automation of logistics and operational advancement, such as robotics, autonomous driving, and intelligent logistics systems. The zone will offer insight into the future direction of next-generation logistics solutions.A series of robot-related conferences will also take place over the three-day exhibition. On March 4, the ‘China Humanoid Robot Conference’ will be held in Korea for the first time, featuring leading Chinese humanoid robotics companies. Unitree, Fourier, Leju, and Huawei will participate as speakers, sharing insights into the latest global trends and technological advancements in the robotics industry. AGIBOT, Fourier, and Leju are also scheduled to present live humanoid robot demonstrations.The AW 2026 Secretariat noted that “Through this exhibition, we expect visitors to be able to witness firsthand how the ‘Robot Wave’ now sweeping across Korea’s manufacturing industry is expanding beyond a technological trend into the industrial and capital markets.” They added, “AW will serve as a turning point, evolving beyond a traditional smart factory-focused exhibition into one that highlights the humanoid industry based on AI and robotics.”Meanwhile, AW 2026 is accepting pre-registrations on its official website. Pre-registered participants will receive complimentary admission and priority access to information on global smart factory industry trends.

