Coex Opens AW 2026, Accelerating AI-Driven Industrial Transformation

Humanoid robots posing at the entrance of AW 2026 in Coex A bird's eye view of the AW 2026 show floor Visitors observing robots by Hyundai Movex at its booth Hyundai Motor Group created the Robotics LAB zone, where visitors can observe MobED technology directly. Hyundai Motor Group booth presented a photo zone of Atlas by Boston Dynamics, with Spot moving around in the booth.

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --- Boston Dynamics’ “Atlas” (non-commercial model) to be unveiled to the public in Korea for the first time- Launch of AI Factory Pavilion and the first-ever China Humanoid Robot Conference- More than 200 specialized conferences held concurrently, covering industrial intelligence and AI-driven autonomous manufacturing- Expanded demonstrations of humanoid and logistics robots, presenting real-world applications in manufacturing environments Coex President Jo Sang Hyeon announced that “Smart Factory + Automation World(AW) 2026, Asia’s leading manufacturing AX expo, will take place from March 4 to 6 at Coex, Seoul. The three-day event will occupy the entire Coex venue and mark the largest edition in the show‘s history.”Under the theme “Autonomy, the Driver of Sustainability”, AW 2026 signals a strategic shift from a traditional smart factory and digital transformation(DX) focused exhibition to a next-generation industrial platform centered on AI and humanoid-driven autonomous manufacturing.This year’s exhibition will feature 500 companies from 24 countries across 2,300 booths, showcasing advanced AI-powered manufacturing and automation technologies. Key highlights include AI solutions for manufacturing, humanoid robotics, industrial and collaborative robots, digital twins, machine vision technology, and sensor technologies – demonstrating how AI is transforming the smart manufacturing ecosystem.Entering the Era of Physical AI: Autonomous Manufacturing (AX) Driven by Intelligent, Self-Learning SystemsA central theme of this year’s exhibition is ‘Physical AI’ and ‘Humanoids’. Moving beyond software-centric applications, generative and industrial AI are now being embedded directly into robots, production facilities, and assembly lines – bringing intelligence directly into the physical layer of manufacturing.Through these demonstrations, the exhibition presents practical models of autonomous manufacturing in which factories operate with greater intelligence and adaptability, with minimal human intervention.At the newly established AI Factory Pavilion in THE PLATZ, visitors can experience live demonstrations of AI-powered factory operation models integrating vision AI, digital twins, and data-driven process control solutions. Leading manufacturing AI companies – including POSCO DX, CJ Olivenetworks, and Doosan Corporation Digital Innovation BU – are participating in the pavilion, highlighting how AI is transforming industrial production environments.Smart Logistics Pavilion to Feature First-Ever Public Display in Korea of Boston Dynamics’ Non-Operational “Atlas”At the Smart Logistics Zone in Hall D, advanced logistics automation technologies take center stage. Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics LAB will unveil the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award-winning mobile robot platform ‘MobED’ in Korea for the first time.Hyundai Glovis will demonstrate its physical AI-based logistics automation and integrated equipment control system—“End-to-End Automation”—in a live industrial setting. The company will also unveil, for the first time in Korea, a non-operational model of Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot “Atlas” to the public.Hyundai Movex will present its autonomous driving-based logistics automation solutions, while T-ROBOTICS will showcase its self-developed industrial humanoid robot, marking its first public exhibition appearance. In addition, major global robotics companies are participating, including FANUC, the world’s leading industrial robot manufacturer; Universal Robots, a pioneer in collaborative robotics; and Geek+, a leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR)-based logistics automation. Together, these companies highlight the latest technological advancements shaping the manufacturing and logistics industries.AW to Host Its First-Ever “China Humanoid Robot Conference”More than 50 global humanoid and robotics companies will participate in this year’s exhibition, underscoring the industry’s growing focus on humanoid-driven autonomous manufacturing. On March 4, AW 2026 will host the China Humanoid Robot Conference, bringing together leading Chinese humanoid companies, including Unitree, Fourier, Leju, and Huawei. The conference will address commercialization strategies and global industry trends in the rapidly evolving humanoid robotics sector.The conference will feature keynote sessions by leading executives from major Chinese humanoid robotics companies, including Zhou Bin, Co-founder of Fourier; Ren Guangjie, Head of Solutions at Leju; Jiang Chengyi, Head of Solutions at Unitree; and Daniel He, Senior AI Architect at Huawei.Under the theme “How Can Huawei Enable Embodied AI Transformation in the AI Era”, Daniel He will deliver a special keynote addressing the evolution of embodied intelligence and its industrial applications.The session will conclude with a panel discussion moderated by Hyung-kwan Shin, CEO of the China Capital Markets Lab, bringing together participating executives to explore commercialization strategies, cross-border collaboration, and the future direction of the humanoid robotics industry.Visitors will also have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of advanced humanoid robots, including AGIBOT’s X2 and G2 models, developed by the world’s leading humanoid robotics company in terms of global shipments and market share. Other showcased platforms include Unitree’s G1 and Leju’s Kuavo 4th Generation Pro humanoid robot, offering attendees a comprehensive look at the latest humanoid technologies in action.Beyond the exhibition floor, more than 200 specialized conference sessions will be held during the event, including the 2026 Industrial Intelligentization Conference and the AI Autonomous Manufacturing Innovation Conference. The Korea International Trade Association will also host a 1:1 Business Meeting. A total of 24 buyers from eight countries have been invited to facilitate direct business meetings with participating Korean companies.Coex President Jo Sang Hyeon stated, “AW 2026 will serve as a platform presenting the direction of the ‘Physical AI era,’ where AI moves beyond software and integrates directly with industrial environments.” He added, “Coex will continue strengthening its role as a global industrial platform driving AI-powered manufacturing transformation and the expansion of autonomous production systems.”AW 2026 is co-organized by Coex, Korea Industry Intelligentization Association, Korea Smart Manufacturing Office, Korea Machine Vision Industrial Association, Chomdan INC., and Korea International Trade Association.

