KISED Showcases STARTUP KOREA Vision at MWC 2026 and Hosts Startup Korea Bridge to Empower Global Startup Collaboration

A group photo of participants in Startup Korea Bridge at MWC 2026 A scene from the STARTUP KOREA booth at MWC 2026 Poster of STARTUP KOREA booth A seminar session at the STARTUP KOREA booth on COMEUP 2026 A seminar session in Startup Korea Bridge at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED, President Jong-pil Yoo) successfully operated the ‘STARTUP KOREA’ promotional booth and hosted the Startup Korea Bridge networking event at Mobile World Congress 2026, held in Barcelona, Spain, from March 1 to 4.The ‘STARTUP KOREA’ booth served as a global inbound promotion platform designed to support the international scale-up of Korean startups while introducing the Korean government’s Startup Korea vision to the global technology ecosystem. The initiative promotes Korea as a destination for innovative entrepreneurs by providing support programs that help overseas founders establish businesses and settle in the country.During the exhibition, KISED operated an independent promotional booth within 4YFN (Four Years From Now), the startup-focused exhibition hall of MWC. The organization provided tailored consultations for overseas startups and ecosystem stakeholders interested in entering the Korean market. Visitors received detailed information about Korea’s startup support infrastructure, including the Special Visa system for foreign founders, government grant programs, incubation services, and the Global Startup Center (GSC).The promotional booth attracted continuous attention from European technology companies, government agencies, and startup support organizations. Through its ‘K-Scouter’ initiative, KISED connected promising overseas startups seeking entry into the Korean market with appropriate domestic partners. The organization also explored potential global partnerships through networking sessions held throughout the exhibition, including the Super Connectors event.On the third evening of the exhibition, KISED hosted the Startup Korea Bridge networking event, bringing together approximately 20 decision-makers from global startups, startup support institutions, venture capital firms, and accelerator organizations. Under the theme “K-Startup, Pioneering The Future,” the event highlighted the strengths of Korea’s startup ecosystem and the government’s proactive policies supporting entrepreneurial growth.The event also featured firsthand experiences from overseas startup leaders operating in Korea. Javier Lavarnia, CEO of the Catalan hydrogen mobility startup Tecnovelero , shared insights from his company’s collaboration in Korea. Lavarnia explained that strategic cooperation in Korea since 2020 has played a vital role in the company’s development. He noted that with active support from local institutions, Tecnovelero successfully established a Korean branch—an uncommon step for a European startup—and gained access to Korea’s advanced hydrogen mobility infrastructure and supply chain. He added that Korea’s strong understanding of cutting-edge industries and its high growth potential present unique opportunities for global startups.Following its participation at MWC 2026, KISED plans to expand efforts to attract overseas entrepreneurs beyond Asia, targeting Europe and North America while continuing outreach to Southeast Asia and India. As part of this strategy, the institute intends to participate in 11 major global exhibitions this year, including CES in the United States and IFA in Germany.KISED will also continue to strengthen global startup connections through COMEUP 2026, scheduled for Seoul this December. Through these initiatives, the organization aims to accelerate international collaboration and further position Korea as a leading Global Startup Hub.A KISED official stated that the institute was pleased to confirm the strong interest among global startups seeking to enter the Korean market during MWC 2026. The official added that KISED will continue to actively create networking opportunities that strengthen global connections and support Korea’s vision of becoming a central hub for the international startup ecosystem.

