Kuvings Unveils AUTO Series Juicers and Vacuum Blenders CB1000 at IFA 2025

Kuvings unveiled a wide range of blenders at IFA 2025. The Kuvings booth is drawing a large number of visitors at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Many visitors showed interest in Kuvings’ Vacuum Blenders. At the Kuvings Booth, IFA 2025 Kuvings Professional Auto Vacuum Blender CB1000

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , a global leader in premium kitchen appliances, showcased its latest product lineup at IFA 2025 in Berlin, captivating international audiences with innovation and design.At the exhibition, Kuvings introduced several new models, including the AUTO10S Hands Free Slow Juicer, designed to juice large quantities of ingredients with enhanced convenience. The products attracted strong interest from international visitors for their efficiency and ease of use.Kuvings also showcased its commercial vacuum blenders, CB1000 and CB980, highlighting the company’s advanced vacuum blending technology to a global audience once again. The Professional Auto Vacuum Blender creates a vacuum inside the container before blending, minimizing oxidation, discoloration, and nutrient loss in juices and smoothies while maximizing freshness.As a commercial-grade blender, it has gained strong preference among café owners. Its automatic opening-and-closing Sound Enclosure significantly reduces noise, making it an optimal solution for café environments where quiet operation is essential.The CB1000 Commercial Blender is enjoying strong popularity in markets worldwide. It is already available through U.S. kitchen retailer Williams Sonoma’s online store, and is being used in restaurants and juice bars across Europe, including Germany and France.A Kuvings representative stated, “IFA 2025 was a meaningful opportunity to present our innovative technology on the global stage. We will continue to introduce differentiated products that support healthy lifestyles for consumers worldwide.”*Professional Auto Vacuum Blender Chef CB1000Chef CB1000 is a Commercial Vacuum Blender with the world’s first automatic opening and closing function. The automatic opening and closing of its sound enclosure as well as its blending process are conducted at the same time via one-touch operation. Its convenience saves café workers a great deal of time.The blender creates a vacuum inside the container before blending to keep juice and smoothies fresh and smooth for a longer time. Beverages made by vacuum blending prevent oxidation, browning, separation, and offers premium juice and smoothies by minimizing nutrition loss.A variety of functions are added to increase its efficiency, including 35 built-in optimized café recipes and five easy-to-operate preset buttons. Frequent functions can be assigned to a quick start button for making beverages quickly with customized settings.[Kuvings Germany]Schwalbacher Straße 76, 65760 Eschborninfo@kuvings.de+49 (0)6196 - 950 2397

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.