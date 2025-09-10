Roommates 101: Tips for Sharing a Space at Gonzaga

Starting your first year at Gonzaga means new classes, new traditions, and possibly your first time sharing a room. While having a roommate can be one of the most rewarding parts of college, it’s also a learning and growing experience. Here are some tips to make your shared space a comfortable and positive place to live.

1. Talk Before You Move In

If possible, reach out to your roommate over the summer. Chat about your sleep schedules, cleanliness habits, what you are bringing to the space, and even little things like noise levels. Laying the groundwork before you arrive can make move-in day smoother.

2. Set Clear Expectations Early

Once you’re both on campus, have an honest conversation about boundaries, borrowing items, sharing snacks, or inviting guests. The earlier you set guidelines, the less likely you’ll face misunderstandings.

3. Respect Personal Space

Dorm rooms are cozy, which makes respecting your roommate’s side essential. Keep your belongings organized and be mindful of their privacy.

4. Be Open to Compromise

Even the best roommate pairs will have differences. If your schedules clash or your habits differ, work together to find middle ground. Flexibility is key.

5. Address Issues Face-to-Face

If something is bothering you, talk in person rather than through texts or notes. Direct, respectful conversation can solve small issues before they become bigger ones.

6. Don’t Live Only in Your Room

Get out and explore campus, grab coffee at Thomas Hammer, take a walk along the Centennial Trail, join a club (did you know GU has a Cribbage Club?), or study in Foley Library. This not only keeps your room from feeling crowded but gives both of you breathing space.

7. Use Your RA as a Resource

Your Resident Assistant is there to help if conflicts arise. They’re trained to mediate and help you find solutions that work for both parties.

Final Thought

Your roommate doesn’t have to be your best friend (though it sometimes happens), but mutual respect, kindness, and communication will make your shared living experience a highlight of your Gonzaga journey. Welcome to campus and you’ve got this, Zags!

