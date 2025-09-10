Submit Release
Suspects Assault Man at Northeast Bus Stop

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locate three suspects who assaulted a man in Northeast.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, at approximately 12:50 a.m., the victim was approached by multiple suspects at a bus stop in the 700 block of 8th Street, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS for treatment of his injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

  

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25137119

