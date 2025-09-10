Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in 2019 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a 2019 homicide that occurred in Southeast. 

At approximately 8:33 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location in reference to a check on the welfare call for service. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, inside of a residence, suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Natina Kiah, of Southeast, DC. 

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 50-year-old Lamont Stephenson, of Newark, NJ, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder (Premeditated)

CCN: 19038600

###

