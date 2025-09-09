Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 09, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
September 9, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:21 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer and Pledge was dispensed for the day.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A report in response to HR 185 of 2023, from the Joint State Government Commission, regarding the staff study
“Unearthing the Potential of Geothermal Energy Systems in Pennsylvania”
· An annual report as required by the PA One Call Law, from the Pennsylvania One Call System, regarding the 2024
Annual Report of the Pennsylvania One Call System
· An annual report, from the PA Department of Community & Ecomomic Development, regarding the 2024 Pennworks Program
· An annual report in accordance with Section 524(b) of the Public Utility Code, from the PA Public Utility Commission,
regarding the Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2024-2029
· A report as required by Act 24 of 2021, from the PA Department of Labor & Industry regarding, the Bureau of Occupational
& Industrial Safety Waiver Annual Report
· An annual report as provided by the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Funding Act, from the PA Department of Environmental Protection,
regarding the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund of August 2023
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Bills Referred
HR 240 Judiciary
HR 294 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 295 Energy
HR 296 State Government
HR 297 Health
HR 298 Children And Youth
HR 299 Children And Youth
HR 300 State Government
HR 301 Commerce
HR 302 Health
HR 303 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 304 Health
HR 305 Health
HR 306 Commerce
HR 307 Health
HR 308 Health
HB 135 Labor And Industry
HB 138 Children And Youth
HB 145 Labor And Industry
HB 1475 Judiciary
HB 1476 Judiciary
HB 1477 Judiciary
HB 1478 Judiciary
HB 1479 Judiciary
HB 1480 Judiciary
HB 1481 Judiciary
HB 1580 Labor And Industry
HB 1794 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1795 Labor And Industry
HB 1796 Insurance
HB 1797 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1798 Housing And Community Development
HB 1799 Finance
HB 1800 Judiciary
HB 1801 Health
HB 1802 Health
HB 1803 Health
HB 1804 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1805 Finance
HB 1806 State Government
HB 1807 Human Services
HB 1808 Human Services
HB 1809 Transportation
HB 1810 Labor And Industry
HB 1811 Game And Fisheries
HB 1812 State Government
HB 1813 Finance
HB 1814 Education
HB 1815 Finance
HB 1816 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1817 Judiciary
HB 1818 Judiciary
HB 1819 Transportation
HB 1820 Transportation
HB 1821 Transportation
HB 1822 Judiciary
HB 1823 Gaming Oversight
HB 1824 Transportation
HB 1825 Labor And Industry
HB 1826 Labor And Industry
HB 1827 Insurance
HB 1828 Insurance
HB 1829 Education
HB 1830 Transportation
HB 1833 Commerce
HB 1834 Energy
HB 1835 Judiciary
HB 1836 Local Government
HB 1837 Judiciary
HB 1838 Transportation
HB 1839 Judiciary
HB 1840 Transportation
HB 1841 Health
HB 1842 State Government
HB 1843 Judiciary
HB 1844 Health
HB 1845 Health
HB 1846 Finance
HB 1847 Transportation
HB 1848 Human Services
HB 1849 Education
HB 1850 Finance
HB 1852 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1853 Professional Licensure
HB 1854 Transportation
SB 160 Appropriations
This is not an official record of the day's legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, September 10, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
