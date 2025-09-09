Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 09, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 9, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:21 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

Opening Prayer and Pledge was dispensed for the day.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A report in response to HR 185 of 2023, from the Joint State Government Commission, regarding the staff study

“Unearthing the Potential of Geothermal Energy Systems in Pennsylvania”

 

·         An annual report as required by the PA One Call Law, from the Pennsylvania One Call System, regarding the 2024

Annual Report of the Pennsylvania One Call System

 

·         An annual report, from the PA Department of Community & Ecomomic Development, regarding the 2024 Pennworks Program

 

·         An annual report in accordance with Section 524(b) of the Public Utility Code, from the PA Public Utility Commission,

regarding the Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2024-2029

 

·         A report as required by Act 24 of 2021, from the PA Department of Labor & Industry regarding, the Bureau of Occupational

& Industrial Safety Waiver Annual Report

 

·         An annual report as provided by the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Funding Act, from the PA Department of Environmental Protection,

regarding the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund of August 2023

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 240     Judiciary

HR 294     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 295     Energy

HR 296     State Government

HR 297     Health

HR 298     Children And Youth

HR 299     Children And Youth

HR 300     State Government

HR 301     Commerce

HR 302     Health

HR 303     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 304     Health

HR 305     Health

HR 306     Commerce

HR 307     Health

HR 308     Health

 

HB 135     Labor And Industry

HB 138     Children And Youth

HB 145     Labor And Industry

HB 1475   Judiciary

HB 1476   Judiciary

HB 1477   Judiciary

HB 1478   Judiciary

HB 1479   Judiciary

HB 1480   Judiciary

HB 1481   Judiciary

HB 1580   Labor And Industry

HB 1794   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1795   Labor And Industry

HB 1796   Insurance

HB 1797   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1798   Housing And Community Development

HB 1799   Finance

HB 1800   Judiciary

HB 1801   Health

HB 1802   Health

HB 1803   Health

HB 1804   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1805   Finance

HB 1806   State Government

HB 1807   Human Services

HB 1808   Human Services

HB 1809   Transportation

HB 1810   Labor And Industry

HB 1811   Game And Fisheries

HB 1812   State Government

HB 1813   Finance

HB 1814   Education

HB 1815   Finance

HB 1816   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1817   Judiciary

HB 1818   Judiciary

HB 1819   Transportation

HB 1820   Transportation

HB 1821   Transportation

HB 1822   Judiciary

HB 1823   Gaming Oversight

HB 1824   Transportation

HB 1825   Labor And Industry

HB 1826   Labor And Industry

HB 1827   Insurance

HB 1828   Insurance

HB 1829   Education

HB 1830   Transportation

HB 1833   Commerce

HB 1834   Energy

HB 1835   Judiciary

HB 1836   Local Government

HB 1837   Judiciary

HB 1838   Transportation

HB 1839   Judiciary

HB 1840   Transportation

HB 1841   Health

HB 1842   State Government

HB 1843   Judiciary

HB 1844   Health

HB 1845   Health

HB 1846   Finance

HB 1847   Transportation

HB 1848   Human Services

HB 1849   Education

HB 1850   Finance

HB 1852   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1853   Professional Licensure

HB 1854   Transportation

                   

SB 160      Appropriations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, September 10, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

