Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 09, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 9, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:21 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

Opening Prayer and Pledge was dispensed for the day.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A report in response to HR 185 of 2023, from the Joint State Government Commission, regarding the staff study

“Unearthing the Potential of Geothermal Energy Systems in Pennsylvania”

· An annual report as required by the PA One Call Law, from the Pennsylvania One Call System, regarding the 2024

Annual Report of the Pennsylvania One Call System

· An annual report, from the PA Department of Community & Ecomomic Development, regarding the 2024 Pennworks Program

· An annual report in accordance with Section 524(b) of the Public Utility Code, from the PA Public Utility Commission,

regarding the Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2024-2029

· A report as required by Act 24 of 2021, from the PA Department of Labor & Industry regarding, the Bureau of Occupational

& Industrial Safety Waiver Annual Report

· An annual report as provided by the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Funding Act, from the PA Department of Environmental Protection,

regarding the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund of August 2023

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Bills Referred

HR 240 Judiciary

HR 294 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 295 Energy

HR 296 State Government

HR 297 Health

HR 298 Children And Youth

HR 299 Children And Youth

HR 300 State Government

HR 301 Commerce

HR 302 Health

HR 303 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 304 Health

HR 305 Health

HR 306 Commerce

HR 307 Health

HR 308 Health

HB 135 Labor And Industry

HB 138 Children And Youth

HB 145 Labor And Industry

HB 1475 Judiciary

HB 1476 Judiciary

HB 1477 Judiciary

HB 1478 Judiciary

HB 1479 Judiciary

HB 1480 Judiciary

HB 1481 Judiciary

HB 1580 Labor And Industry

HB 1794 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1795 Labor And Industry

HB 1796 Insurance

HB 1797 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1798 Housing And Community Development

HB 1799 Finance

HB 1800 Judiciary

HB 1801 Health

HB 1802 Health

HB 1803 Health

HB 1804 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1805 Finance

HB 1806 State Government

HB 1807 Human Services

HB 1808 Human Services

HB 1809 Transportation

HB 1810 Labor And Industry

HB 1811 Game And Fisheries

HB 1812 State Government

HB 1813 Finance

HB 1814 Education

HB 1815 Finance

HB 1816 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1817 Judiciary

HB 1818 Judiciary

HB 1819 Transportation

HB 1820 Transportation

HB 1821 Transportation

HB 1822 Judiciary

HB 1823 Gaming Oversight

HB 1824 Transportation

HB 1825 Labor And Industry

HB 1826 Labor And Industry

HB 1827 Insurance

HB 1828 Insurance

HB 1829 Education

HB 1830 Transportation

HB 1833 Commerce

HB 1834 Energy

HB 1835 Judiciary

HB 1836 Local Government

HB 1837 Judiciary

HB 1838 Transportation

HB 1839 Judiciary

HB 1840 Transportation

HB 1841 Health

HB 1842 State Government

HB 1843 Judiciary

HB 1844 Health

HB 1845 Health

HB 1846 Finance

HB 1847 Transportation

HB 1848 Human Services

HB 1849 Education

HB 1850 Finance

HB 1852 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1853 Professional Licensure

HB 1854 Transportation

SB 160 Appropriations

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, September 10, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.